Home Lifestyle Property

Stunning £920k home is just yards from Invergowrie shoreline

Tayur House occupies a picturesque and secluded location on the banks of the River Tay.

By Ellidh Aitken
Tayur House, Invergowrie.
Tayur House is on the market for offers over £920,000. Image: Keller Williams

A stunning home just yards from the coastline in Invergowrie has hit the market.

Tayur House occupies a picturesque and secluded location on the banks of the River Tay.

The double-storey home has up to six bedrooms, three reception rooms and home offices.

There are also landscaped garden grounds.

Tayur House is on the banks of the River Tay. Image: Keller Williams
The house is surrounded by nature. Image: Keller Williams
The cobblestone driveway. Image: Keller Williams
There are landscaped gardens. Image: Keller Williams

Tayur House is approached by a cobblestone driveway through rows of trees that hide the property from the road.

The glass and wood entrance porch leads to a reception hallway with solid mahogany wood flooring, egg-and-dart cornicing and mahogany double glazed windows.

The space also has a vaulted ceiling and bespoke-built mahogany staircase leading to the first floor.

The three formal reception rooms include a drawing room, conservatory and dining room.

The first is arranged around a fireplace with marble surround and enjoys garden views.

Other details include ornate cornicing, a ceiling rose and a pressed ceiling.

Double doors lead to the conservatory, which has traditional black and white tiled flooring and direct garden access.

Further down the hallway, the formal dining room comfortably seats 12 people.

The entrance hallway and mahogany staircase. Image: Keller Williams
The drawing room. Image: Keller Williams
The fireplace with marble surround. Image: Keller Williams
The drawing room centres around the fireplace. Image: Keller Williams
The room leads through to the conservatory. Image: Keller Williams
The conservatory. Image: Keller Williams
The dining room. Image: Keller Williams
The formal dining room comfortably seats 12 people. Image: Keller Williams

On this floor there is also an informal family room and dining kitchen.

The family room has solid mahogany flooring and ornate cornicing.

At the heart of the home is the dining kitchen designed around a central island with a granite worktop and Japanese Teriyaki grill for social cooking.

The traditional-styled Amtico flooring is lit by kick plate lights.

There is also a utility room with a laundry area and storage space.

Completing the ground floor is a library with bespoke fitted bookshelves, a bedroom currently used as a home office and a shower room.

The family room. Image: Keller Williams
The kitchen. Image: Keller Williams
There is a granite-topped island. Image: Keller Williams
The kitchen has views of the garden. Image: Keller Williams
The kitchen also has a Japanese-style grill. Image: Keller Williams
There is seating space in the kitchen. Image: Keller Williams
The utility room. Image: Keller Williams
The library with fitted bookshelves. Image: Keller Williams
There is a shower room downstairs. Image: Keller Williams

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, including the master suite complete with a king-sized bedroom, walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom.

The room enjoys views over the gardens and offers space for bedroom and lounge furniture.

The second bedroom also has an en-suite shower room and fitted wardrobe while, at the other end of the landing, the third bedroom benefits from bespoke fitted furniture.

The final bedroom is a small double bedroom.

There is also a family bathroom on this floor.

The upper landing. Image: Keller Williams
The stairwell. Image: Keller Williams
The master suite. Image: Keller Williams
The master suite has space for bedroom and lounge furniture. Image: Keller Williams
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Keller Williams
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Keller Williams
The second bedroom also has an en-suite. Image: Keller Williams
The en-suite shower room. Image: Keller Williams
Another bedroom. Image: Keller Williams
The final double bedroom. Image: Keller Williams
The upstairs family bathroom. Image: Keller Williams

Tayur House is on the market for offers over £920,000.

Agent Keller Williams describes the property as a “stunning home” with “countless features”.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a home with an incredible outdoor entertainment area including a swim spa, hot tub, bar and fire pit is up for sale.

And a 150-year-old cottage on the edge of the village of Muirton is on the market for offers over £495,000.

