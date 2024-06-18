James McPake reveals one striking improvement he will demand from Dunfermline next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake reveals one striking improvement he will demand from Dunfermline next season

The Pars have so far recruited only Chris Kane in attack ahead of next term.

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

James McPake has revealed he is determined to make Dunfermline more creative in attack next season.

And the Pars boss is working on finding the right ways to get the best out of new signing Chris Kane.

The East End Park side were the third-lowest scorers in the Championship last term with just 43 goals.

Only relegated duo Arbroath and Inverness Caley Thistle netted fewer times than the Fifers.

There are obvious areas of recruitment this summer, with a goalkeeper and left-back replacement for Josh Edwards clear priorities.

Dunfermline Athletic FC manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But McPake has admitted that producing more opportunities for his side’s forwards is uppermost in his planning ahead of the competitive kick-off in the Premier Sports Cup next month.

That includes targeting new attacking options in the transfer market – if the budget allows.

He said: “We know we need to create more chances.

“If you bring in a striker like Chris Kane, and add him to Craig Wighton, Lewis McCann and Taylor Sutherland, you want to give them opportunities.

“We’ve had problems, I think, creating chances. As much as we can say the strikers have missed chances, we’ve not created enough.

McPake: ‘Chances on a plate’

“When we’ve got our full squad, we can be solid, we can be good enough defensively. We’ve shown that.

“We were really hard to break down at times when the team was together.

“But that then becomes a problem when you go up a level into the Championship and you’re facing better teams.

“You’ve got players like Brian Graham coming and playing against you and you know if he gets one chance that nine times out of ten it’s a goal.

“We need to be more like that, we need to put chances on a plate for the strikers.

New Dunfermline Athletic F.C. signing Chris Kane at East End Park.
Chris Kane is Dunfermline’s only summer signing so far. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“We need to work with the strikers so in the tight games those chances are coming our way.

“But we certainly know we need to create more at the top end of the pitch.”

Many supporters have called in previous years for their team to field two strikers up front.

However, McPake is adamant it is not as simple as a change in attacking formation yielding more chances and goals.

He added: “There were loads of games in the season gone where we played two up front. But it’s not so much about that.

McPake: Pars need to ‘work smarter’

“It’s about getting the right players in the right areas of the pitch to open a team up.

“Partick played one up front all season, and – like everybody – would maybe throw someone else on when they were chasing a goal.

“But when you’ve got Aidan Fitzpatrick, Steven Lawless and Scott Robinson, or whoever, creating chances for Brian Graham it’s going to cause problems.

“That’s what we need to do. We need to get players in better areas of the pitch and work smarter when we’re in those areas.

“We know Kane Ritchie-Hosler can create, we know Matty Todd can create and score, but we need to add to that.”

More from Football

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Declan Gallagher reveals how former Dundee director paved the way for Dundee United switch
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: New Luke McCowan contract would be Dundee's best summer business
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee FC pre-season in focus: Return dates, friendlies and transfers
Dundee United academy director Paul Cowie
Paul Cowie quits Dundee United as academy chief eyes first-team role with another SPFL…
8
(L to R) Arran Brookfield, Brodie Dair and Murray Binnie have signed professional deals with St Johnstone. Image: PPA
'I'll keep pushing': How 3 St Johnstone U/18 title-winners reacted to signing first professional…
Mathew Cudjoe takes the acclaim of fans at Tannadice.
EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe’s Dundee United career looks OVER as contract talks break down
5
Dunfermline Athletic FC defender Josh Edwards.
Josh Edwards has Charlton Athletic medical with 'near-six figure' Dunfermline departure imminent
Lewis Gibson signs for Raith Rovers flanked by dad Wullie.
Lewis Gibson's SPFL boss dad delivers key career message as Raith Rovers recruit sets…
Ex Dundee United man Scott McMann has joined Ayr United
Scott McMann addresses Dundee United exit as Tannadice title winner reflects on 'surprise'
7
Luke McCowan in his East End United FC boys club days in Greenock. Image: Luke McCowan
The making of Luke McCowan: How kid who 'wasn't very good' went from 5am…
2