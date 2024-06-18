Declan Gallagher reveals how former Dundee director paved the way for Dundee United switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Declan Gallagher reveals how former Dundee director paved the way for Dundee United switch

Gallagher is back in the Premiership with the Tangerines.

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Declan Gallagher warms up for United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher has revealed how a former Dundee director paved the way for his switch to Tannadice.

Steve Martin, who stepped down from the Dee board in 2018, is Gallagher’s father-in-law and was the man who alerted the Tangerines to the Scotland international’s availability last summer.

It proved to be a key moment for the Terrors and Gallagher – with the experienced stopper going on to make 28 appearances during United’s march to the Championship title.  

Former Dundee director Steve Martin.
Steve Martin during his time as a Dundee director. Image: SNS

“My wife’s side are all Dundee fans apart from one of my brother-in-laws, but they have been big supporters of me, throughout,” said Gallagher, who insists he is “buzzing” for the return of the city derby this term.

“It was actually my father-in-law, Steve Martin, who was a director at Dundee, who made the phone call to Jim Fyffe (United director) to make me available to Dundee United.

“Given how big a Dundee fan he is, that was a big thing!”

Declan Gallagher will be welcomed back as a stabilising force in the Dundee United backline.
Declan Gallagher at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Indeed, Dundee – for whom Gallagher played 70 times between 2012 and 2014 – provide plenty of inspiration for United after securing a top-six finish in their maiden season back in the Premiership.

He added: “We are not going up there (Premiership) to make up the numbers. We want to make an impact. Look at what they have done across the road (Dundee). They made the top six and we have to do one better now.

“With the size and stature of this club, this is what it is all about.”

Gallagher “taking great pride” in unique promotion hat-trick

While Gallagher’s focus is now on United’s top-flight charge (the Tangerines returned to training on Monday morning) he will take “great pride” in a THIRD promotion from the Championship last term.

The ex-Aberdeen and St Mirren man has now helped the Dee, Livingston and United to promotion.

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher in action
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS

“It is the second Championship I’ve won outright – and the third time I have been promoted out of the league; with Livingston, Dundee and Dundee United,” added Gallagher.

“I am starting to wonder if there is anybody else who has done it with both Dundee clubs? I am taking great pride in it.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United academy director Paul Cowie
Paul Cowie quits Dundee United as academy chief eyes first-team role with another SPFL…
8
Mathew Cudjoe takes the acclaim of fans at Tannadice.
EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe’s Dundee United career looks OVER as contract talks break down
5
Ex Dundee United man Scott McMann has joined Ayr United
Scott McMann addresses Dundee United exit as Tannadice title winner reflects on 'surprise'
7
A delighted Scott McMann
Scott McMann finds new club following Dundee United release
3
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United pre-season in focus: Return date, friendlies and new faces
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren
Dundee United owner reveals 'discussions' with potential investors as shareholders asked to green light…
6
Jim Goodwin, right, and a fresh-faced John McGinn
What Jim Goodwin said about ex-teammate John McGinn as Dundee United boss recalls '50/50'…
Mark Birighitti at Dundee United
Mark Birighitti in talks with former club as Dundee United flop declares: ‘I’m in…
3
Talented Macedonian Kristijan Trapanovski
Kristijan Trapanovski to Dundee United transfer latest as FK Shkupi kingpin says: 'They have…
The delirious Irish players celebrate the most unlikely of triumph
When Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin became a European champion – at McDiarmid Park

Conversation