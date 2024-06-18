Declan Gallagher reveals how former Dundee director paved the way for Dundee United switch

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher has revealed how a former Dundee director paved the way for his switch to Tannadice.

Steve Martin, who stepped down from the Dee board in 2018, is Gallagher’s father-in-law and was the man who alerted the Tangerines to the Scotland international’s availability last summer.

It proved to be a key moment for the Terrors and Gallagher – with the experienced stopper going on to make 28 appearances during United’s march to the Championship title.

“My wife’s side are all Dundee fans apart from one of my brother-in-laws, but they have been big supporters of me, throughout,” said Gallagher, who insists he is “buzzing” for the return of the city derby this term.

“It was actually my father-in-law, Steve Martin, who was a director at Dundee, who made the phone call to Jim Fyffe (United director) to make me available to Dundee United.

“Given how big a Dundee fan he is, that was a big thing!”

Indeed, Dundee – for whom Gallagher played 70 times between 2012 and 2014 – provide plenty of inspiration for United after securing a top-six finish in their maiden season back in the Premiership.

He added: “We are not going up there (Premiership) to make up the numbers. We want to make an impact. Look at what they have done across the road (Dundee). They made the top six and we have to do one better now.

“With the size and stature of this club, this is what it is all about.”

Gallagher “taking great pride” in unique promotion hat-trick

While Gallagher’s focus is now on United’s top-flight charge (the Tangerines returned to training on Monday morning) he will take “great pride” in a THIRD promotion from the Championship last term.

The ex-Aberdeen and St Mirren man has now helped the Dee, Livingston and United to promotion.

“It is the second Championship I’ve won outright – and the third time I have been promoted out of the league; with Livingston, Dundee and Dundee United,” added Gallagher.

“I am starting to wonder if there is anybody else who has done it with both Dundee clubs? I am taking great pride in it.”