Chance to own Hilltown ‘bothy’ for just £45,000

A ‘bothy’ in Dundee’s Hilltown has gone on sale with a price tag of just £45,000.

The brick built property is on Stirling Street, just off Hilltown. Hilltown Park is across the road and the area’s shops and bars are on the doorstep.

The City Centre is a short stroll away, although be prepared for a strenuous hike back – it’s not called the Hilltown for nothing.

The Bothy is currently used as a garage/workshop and has vehicular access through an up-and-over door.

Inside there is a main workshop, store room and WC. A basement is accessed via the rear door and there is an attic space.

The Bothy also comes with a small amount of garden ground to the rear.

The premises could be put to a number of different uses including a take-away, café or office.

The surrounding properties are mainly residential in nature and the Bothy might also be suitable for conversion into a small cottage, subject to gaining planning permission.

The Bothy, Stirling Street, Dundee is on sale with Campbell Boath for offers over £45,000.