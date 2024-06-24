Property Chance to own Hilltown ‘bothy’ for just £45,000 The detached building in Dundee's Hilltown is currently used as a garage and workshop. By Jack McKeown June 24 2024, 4:00pm June 24 2024, 4:00pm Share Chance to own Hilltown ‘bothy’ for just £45,000 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5020366/chance-to-own-hilltown-bothy-for-just-45000/ Copy Link 0 comment The Bothy is on sale for £45,000. Image: TSPC. A ‘bothy’ in Dundee’s Hilltown has gone on sale with a price tag of just £45,000. The brick built property is on Stirling Street, just off Hilltown. Hilltown Park is across the road and the area’s shops and bars are on the doorstep. The City Centre is a short stroll away, although be prepared for a strenuous hike back – it’s not called the Hilltown for nothing. The Bothy is currently used as a garage and store. Image: TSPC. It has a store room and basement. Image: TSPC. The Bothy is currently used as a garage/workshop and has vehicular access through an up-and-over door. Inside there is a main workshop, store room and WC. A basement is accessed via the rear door and there is an attic space. The Bothy also comes with a small amount of garden ground to the rear. There is a garden to the rear. Image: TSPC. The premises could be put to a number of different uses including a take-away, café or office. The surrounding properties are mainly residential in nature and the Bothy might also be suitable for conversion into a small cottage, subject to gaining planning permission. The Bothy, Stirling Street, Dundee is on sale with Campbell Boath for offers over £45,000.
