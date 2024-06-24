Chance to own Hilltown ‘bothy’ for just £45,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Chance to own Hilltown ‘bothy’ for just £45,000

The detached building in Dundee's Hilltown is currently used as a garage and workshop.

By Jack McKeown
The Bothy is on sale for £45,000. Image: TSPC.
The Bothy is on sale for £45,000. Image: TSPC.

A ‘bothy’ in Dundee’s Hilltown has gone on sale with a price tag of just £45,000.

The brick built property is on Stirling Street, just off Hilltown. Hilltown Park is across the road and the area’s shops and bars are on the doorstep.

The City Centre is a short stroll away, although be prepared for a strenuous hike back – it’s not called the Hilltown for nothing.

The Bothy is currently used as a garage and store. Image: TSPC.
It has a store room and basement. Image: TSPC.

The Bothy is currently used as a garage/workshop and has vehicular access through an up-and-over door.

Inside there is a main workshop, store room and WC. A basement is accessed via the rear door and there is an attic space.

The Bothy also comes with a small amount of garden ground to the rear.

There is a garden to the rear. Image: TSPC.

The premises could be put to a number of different uses including a take-away, café or office.

The surrounding properties are mainly residential in nature and the Bothy might also be suitable for conversion into a small cottage, subject to gaining planning permission.

 

The Bothy, Stirling Street, Dundee is on sale with Campbell Boath for offers over £45,000.

Conversation