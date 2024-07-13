Kinross-shire bungalow on the banks of River Devon for sale

A five-bedroom bungalow on the banks of River Devon has been put up for sale.

Accessed by a private road, the property offers plenty of outside space, allowing for brown trout fishing and views of the remarkable wildlife.

As you enter the house, the lounge sits to your right and comes with a wood-burning stove and French doors leading to the back garden and decked balcony.

The kitchen is next door, with an abundance of units, granite worktops, breakfasting bar and doors leading to the garden.

The utility room acts as an extension of the kitchen and offers further storage.

There is a well-presented and modern family bathroom, jacuzzi bath and separate shower cubicle.

The main bedroom comes with an en-suite shower room and cloakroom.

One of the bedrooms is currently being used as an additional reception room.

Outside is an extensive decked balcony area overlooking the river where kingfishers, herons, ducks and the odd deer are often spotted.

The garden includes a lawn with mature trees, shrubs and a rotary clothes dryer.

Parking is to the front of the property, with a garage offering parking for one vehicle. Additional parking spaces are positioned alongside the house.

There is a further detached timber garage providing further parking.

The property is being marketed by Morgans Property for offers over £430,000.

