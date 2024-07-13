Kinross-shire bungalow on the banks of River Devon for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross-shire bungalow on the banks of River Devon for sale

The five-bedroom property is on the market for offers over £430,000.

By Ben MacDonald
Riverside bungalow for sale in Kinross
The bungalow sits on the banks of the River Devon. Image: Morgans Property

A five-bedroom bungalow on the banks of River Devon has been put up for sale.

Accessed by a private road, the property offers plenty of outside space, allowing for brown trout fishing and views of the remarkable wildlife.

As you enter the house, the lounge sits to your right and comes with a wood-burning stove and French doors leading to the back garden and decked balcony.

The kitchen is next door, with an abundance of units, granite worktops, breakfasting bar and doors leading to the garden.

The utility room acts as an extension of the kitchen and offers further storage.

Entry from the front of the property. Image: Morgans Property
The hallway. Image: Morgans Property
The living room. Image: Morgans Property
The living room. Image: Morgans Property
The wood-burning stove. Image: Morgans Property
The kitchen leads to the garden. Image: Morgans Property
It has a breakfast bar. Image: Morgans Property
There are an abundance of units in the kitchen. Image: Morgans Property
Granite worktops are in the kitchen. Image: Morgans Property
The WC. Image: Morgans Property

There is a well-presented and modern family bathroom, jacuzzi bath and separate shower cubicle.

The main bedroom comes with an en-suite shower room and cloakroom.

One of the bedrooms is currently being used as an additional reception room.

The main bedroom receives lots of natural light. Image: Morgans Property
There is plenty of space in the main bedroom. Image: Morgans Property
The en-suite shower room. Image: Morgans Property
Bedroom two. Image: Morgans Property
Bedroom three. Image: Morgans Property
Another view of bedroom three. Image: Morgans Property
Bedroom four. Image: Morgans Property
One bedroom is used as a reception room. Image: Morgans Property
The reception room has wooden-coloured flooring. Image: Morgans Property
The main bathroom. Image: Morgans Property

Outside is an extensive decked balcony area overlooking the river where kingfishers, herons, ducks and the odd deer are often spotted.

The garden includes a lawn with mature trees, shrubs and a rotary clothes dryer.

Parking is to the front of the property, with a garage offering parking for one vehicle. Additional parking spaces are positioned alongside the house.

There is a further detached timber garage providing further parking.

The outdoor decking. Image: Morgans Property
The decking. Image: Morgans Property
It is set on the banks of the River Devon. Image: Morgans Property
The River Devon. Image: Morgans Property
There are countryside views from the property. Image: Morgans Property
View of the house from the other side of the river. Image: Morgans Property
The detached garage. Image: Morgans Property
Space for parking. Image: Morgans Property

The property is being marketed by Morgans Property for offers over £430,000.

Nearby, a unique country house built in 2007 is on the market for £1.4 million.

