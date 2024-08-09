6-bedroom farmhouse near Invergowrie is TSPC’s most viewed property for July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

6-bedroom farmhouse near Invergowrie is TSPC’s most viewed property for July

The most popular properties in the area have been revealed.

By Ben MacDonald
Benvie Farmhouse
Benvie Farmhouse was the site's most viewed house in July. Image: TSPC

A six-bedroom detached farmhouse near Invergowrie was TSPC’s most viewed listing in July.

The property website’s 10 most popular properties attracted more than 50,000 page views last month.

The properties covered a range of styles and budgets, from a renovation project priced at offers over £225,000 to the most expensive home at offers over £650,000.

Four of the homes on the list were in Dundee with properties in Broughty Ferry, Birkhill and Monifieth also featuring.

Angela Wallace, centre and operations manager for TSPC, said: “The most popular properties in July have generated remarkable interest.

“Property listings are up 12.5% compared to the same period last year.

“While the average selling price remains steady, premiums over home report valuations have slightly decreased by 1.3%, with properties now selling at an average of 100.4% of their home report value.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties in July were:

1. Invergowrie

Address: Benvie Farmhouse, Benvie, Invergowrie
Price: Offers over £375,000
Status: Active
Benvie Farmhouse. Image: TSPC

The top-viewed property in July is Benvie Farmhouse, boasting panoramic countryside views.

This stunning farmhouse offers adaptable accommodation perfect for multi-generational living, featuring six spacious double bedrooms.

2. Broughty Ferry

Address: 57 Balgillo Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £300,000
Status: Under offer
57 Balgillo Road. Image: TSPC

In second place is this traditional detached home dating back to approximately 1865, which was originally the farmhouse of West Balgillo Farm.

Retaining many traditional features, the current owners have completed various restoration works including insulation, roof repairs, stone pointing, and rewiring.

A closing date was set just nine days after it hit the market.

3. Broughty Ferry

Address: Ardroy, 53 Camphill Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £650,000
Status: Under offer
Ardroy, 53 Camphill Road. Image: TSPC

In third place is this 1960s detached home offering stunning views towards the Tay.

The property provides spacious accommodation over two floors, with public rooms on the upper level to maximize the views.

This charming home went under offer just eight days after hitting the market.

4. Dundee

Address: 21 Kingsway West, Dundee
Price: Offers over £260,000
Status: Active
21 Kingsway West. Image: TSPC

Taking the fourth spot is this end-of-terrace home located in the Downfield area.

This family home offers four bedrooms, providing ample space for growing families.

Outside there are landscaped gardens featuring a timber deck and an easily maintained astro-turfed lawn.

5. Dundee

Address: 69 Dalkeith Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £550,000
Status: Active
69 Dalkeith Road. Image: TSPC

Rounding up the top five is the former St Mary’s Church Manse, built in 1889.

Featuring the Dundee Coat of Arms plaque, it is one of the most recognisable buildings in the east of Dundee.

There has been outline planning in the past to develop the property into three flatted dwellings, adding potential for future development.

6. Broughty Ferry

Address: 63a Monifieth Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £235,000
Status: Active
63a Monifieth Road. Image: TSPC

In sixth place is this spacious two-bedroom maisonette.

The home is set over two floors and includes a lounge, a modern kitchen, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

It retains charming period features such as cornices, architraves and a wooden fire surround.

7. Birkhill

Address: 1 The Lane, Birkhill
Price: Offers over £400,000
Status: Under offer
1 The Lane. Image: TSPC

Taking seventh place is an extended architect-designed detached bungalow.

Built by the current owners, it features solar thermal panels generating around £2,000 per annum in income and includes partial underfloor heating, adding to its modern comforts and efficiency.

8. Dundee

Address: 8 Park Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £225,000
Status: Active
8 Park Road. Image: TSPC

Another popular property is this semi-detached home overlooking Fairmuir Park.

The property includes three bedrooms, a study/home office, and both front and rear gardens.

It requires upgrading and modernisation, which is reflected in the asking price.

9. Monifieth

Address: 2 Grangehill Drive, Monifieth
Price: Offers over £280,000
Status: Available
2 Grangehill Drive. Image: TSPC

In ninth place is this spacious detached home in Monifieth, originally the showroom house of the estate.

The property features four bedrooms, a 22ft dual-aspect living room, and a separate formal dining room connected via sliding doors.

10. Dundee

Address: 6 Dudhope Street, Dundee
Price: Offers over £375,000
Status: Active
6 Dudhope Street. Image: TSPC

Completing the top 10 is this detached five-bedroom home located just a few minutes’ walk from Dundee city centre.

The front of the property features a south-facing garden and patio.

The large walled garden at the rear includes a workshop, garden shed, and timber garage.

