6-bedroom farmhouse near Invergowrie is TSPC’s most viewed property for July

A six-bedroom detached farmhouse near Invergowrie was TSPC’s most viewed listing in July.

The property website’s 10 most popular properties attracted more than 50,000 page views last month.

The properties covered a range of styles and budgets, from a renovation project priced at offers over £225,000 to the most expensive home at offers over £650,000.

Four of the homes on the list were in Dundee with properties in Broughty Ferry, Birkhill and Monifieth also featuring.

Angela Wallace, centre and operations manager for TSPC, said: “The most popular properties in July have generated remarkable interest.

“Property listings are up 12.5% compared to the same period last year.

“While the average selling price remains steady, premiums over home report valuations have slightly decreased by 1.3%, with properties now selling at an average of 100.4% of their home report value.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties in July were:

1. Invergowrie

Price: Offers over £375,000

Status: Active

The top-viewed property in July is Benvie Farmhouse, boasting panoramic countryside views.

This stunning farmhouse offers adaptable accommodation perfect for multi-generational living, featuring six spacious double bedrooms.

2. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £300,000

Status: Under offer

In second place is this traditional detached home dating back to approximately 1865, which was originally the farmhouse of West Balgillo Farm.

Retaining many traditional features, the current owners have completed various restoration works including insulation, roof repairs, stone pointing, and rewiring.

A closing date was set just nine days after it hit the market.

3. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £650,000

Status: Under offer

In third place is this 1960s detached home offering stunning views towards the Tay.

The property provides spacious accommodation over two floors, with public rooms on the upper level to maximize the views.

This charming home went under offer just eight days after hitting the market.

4. Dundee

Price: Offers over £260,000

Status: Active

Taking the fourth spot is this end-of-terrace home located in the Downfield area.

This family home offers four bedrooms, providing ample space for growing families.

Outside there are landscaped gardens featuring a timber deck and an easily maintained astro-turfed lawn.

5. Dundee

Price: Offers over £550,000

Status: Active

Rounding up the top five is the former St Mary’s Church Manse, built in 1889.

Featuring the Dundee Coat of Arms plaque, it is one of the most recognisable buildings in the east of Dundee.

There has been outline planning in the past to develop the property into three flatted dwellings, adding potential for future development.

6. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £235,000

Status: Active

In sixth place is this spacious two-bedroom maisonette.

The home is set over two floors and includes a lounge, a modern kitchen, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

It retains charming period features such as cornices, architraves and a wooden fire surround.

7. Birkhill

Price: Offers over £400,000

Status: Under offer

Taking seventh place is an extended architect-designed detached bungalow.

Built by the current owners, it features solar thermal panels generating around £2,000 per annum in income and includes partial underfloor heating, adding to its modern comforts and efficiency.

8. Dundee

Price: Offers over £225,000

Status: Active

Another popular property is this semi-detached home overlooking Fairmuir Park.

The property includes three bedrooms, a study/home office, and both front and rear gardens.

It requires upgrading and modernisation, which is reflected in the asking price.

9. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £280,000

Status: Available

In ninth place is this spacious detached home in Monifieth, originally the showroom house of the estate.

The property features four bedrooms, a 22ft dual-aspect living room, and a separate formal dining room connected via sliding doors.

10. Dundee

Price: Offers over £375,000

Status: Active

Completing the top 10 is this detached five-bedroom home located just a few minutes’ walk from Dundee city centre.

The front of the property features a south-facing garden and patio.

The large walled garden at the rear includes a workshop, garden shed, and timber garage.