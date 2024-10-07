Find your dream home with Campion Homes

Choosing a new home is one of life’s biggest decisions, and Campion Homes is dedicated to making that process straightforward and personal. With developments in Glenrothes, Crieff and the upcoming Meigle, buyers can find a home that not only meets their practical needs but also reflects their unique style.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, downsizing or need extra space for a growing family, Campion offers flexible options that combine quality with personalisation.

Glenrothes

In Glenrothes, the new homes are ready to move into now. The development offers a range of two to six-bedroom properties, designed to suit a variety of lifestyles. Located near the town centre, this development offers residents the convenience of being close to local shops, cafes and restaurants, as well as highly regarded schools.

The homes themselves are thoughtfully designed, but what sets them apart is the ability for homeowners to tailor the interiors to their liking. From kitchen layouts to bathroom fixtures, buyers have the opportunity to make each room feel personal and reflective of their own tastes.

With homes in Glenrothes available for Christmas you could see in the new year in your new cosy home.

Crieff

Crieff, known for its breathtaking scenery and peaceful ambiance, is another site where homes are ready to move into. These two to five-bedroom homes offer the tranquility of country living, while still being close to everyday essentials such as shops, schools and leisure activities. The surrounding Perthshire countryside gives Crieff a picturesque backdrop, perfect for families looking to settle in a beautiful yet practical location.

Just like in Glenrothes, Crieff homes are built with the option for personalisation. Whether you lean towards a contemporary, minimalist style or prefer something more traditional, the flexibility in interior design allows you to create a space that truly feels like your own.

Meigle

The Meigle development offers something truly special. This site is located in the heart of the countryside, but not far from Dundee and Perth. With stunning surroundings and the charm of a village lifestyle, Meigle strikes the perfect balance between rural tranquility and access to urban conveniences. Local cafes and a village shop add to the welcoming community feel, while Dundee’s city amenities are just a short drive away.

The homes in Meigle will range from two to six bedrooms, providing plenty of space for growing families or those simply looking to spread out. As with all Campion developments, the properties in Meigle will offer a range of personalisation options, allowing homeowners to choose the finishes and features that suit their vision for a dream home.

Meigle sales have now launched from Oak Bank Glenrothes! The first release features a collection of three to six bedroom properties with prices starting from £240,995.

The choices suite

One of Campion Homes’ standout features is the choices suite, a dedicated service that lets homeowners customise their new property down to the finest detail. Whether it’s selecting the perfect kitchen worktops, bathroom tiles or even the style of your doors, the choices suite gives buyers the tools to create a home that reflects their personal style. With expert advice on hand, buyers can feel confident in making decisions that will turn their new house into a truly individual space. This approach ensures that the end result is not just a house, but a home shaped to fit the lifestyle and taste of its residents.

Supportive incentives for your new home

For those ready to make the move into one of Campion’s homes, there are a range of incentives available on selected properties. At Glenrothes and Crieff, buyers can take advantage of offers such as cashback, deposit contributions or money towards their interior choices, making it easier to settle in and start personalising their new space. These incentives not only make the financial side of moving more manageable, but they also ensure that the home can be shaped and finished in a way that feels just right.

A home as unique as you

A house is more than just where you live – it’s an expression of who you are. At Campion Homes, the focus is on creating spaces that reflect the individuality of each homeowner.

Whether moving into the established communities in Glenrothes and Crieff or planning ahead for Meigle, Campion Homes offers a range of thoughtful options. By combining practical living with personalisation, Campion Homes ensures that each house becomes a home where individuals and families can truly feel at ease.

To explore these developments further and learn more about the available options, visit Campion Homes.