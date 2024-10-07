Fife Man, 25, charged after raid on house in Anstruther sparked armed police response Police locked down March Crescent on Friday after a 'disturbance' following a raid. By Ellidh Aitken October 7 2024, 11:30am October 7 2024, 11:30am Share Man, 25, charged after raid on house in Anstruther sparked armed police response Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5098212/man-charged-after-raid-armed-police-anstruther/ Copy Link At least 18 police vehicles were called to the incident. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A man has been charged after a raid on a house in Anstruther sparked an armed police response. The 25-year-old is due to appear in court today (Monday). Riot police were forced to lock down March Crescent on Friday after a “disturbance” following a raid. Armed officers, dog units and around 18 police vehicles responded to the incident. Police closed March Crescent in Anstruther. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Armed police were called to the incident. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Police say officers originally attended the property to execute a warrant. A Police Scotland spokesperson: “Around 1.40pm on Friday, 4 October, officers attended at a property in the March Crescent area of Anstruther to execute a warrant. “A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the matter and is expected to appear at court on Monday, October 7.”