Man, 25, charged after raid on house in Anstruther sparked armed police response

Police locked down March Crescent on Friday after a 'disturbance' following a raid.

By Ellidh Aitken
At least 18 police vehicles were called to the incident. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
At least 18 police vehicles were called to the incident. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A man has been charged after a raid on a house in Anstruther sparked an armed police response.

The 25-year-old is due to appear in court today (Monday).

Riot police were forced to lock down March Crescent on Friday after a “disturbance” following a raid.

Armed officers, dog units and around 18 police vehicles responded to the incident.

Police closed March Crescent in Anstruther. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Armed police were called to the incident. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Police say officers originally attended the property to execute a warrant.

A Police Scotland spokesperson: “Around 1.40pm on Friday, 4 October, officers attended at a property in the March Crescent area of Anstruther to execute a warrant.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the matter and is expected to appear at court on Monday, October 7.”

