Property ‘Rarely available’ former fisherman’s cottage with sea views for sale in Fife’s East Neuk The Crail property is on the market for offers over £395,000. By Kieran Webster October 12 2024, 7:00am October 12 2024, 7:00am Share ‘Rarely available’ former fisherman’s cottage with sea views for sale in Fife’s East Neuk Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5100620/for-sale-fishermans-cottage-crail/ Copy Link 0 comment Easter Cottage in Crail. Image: Rettie A “rarely available” former fisherman’s cottage in Fife’s East Neuk has gone up for sale. Easter Cottage, in Crail, is a two-bedroom property available for offers over £395,000. The C-listed cottage also has an enclosed rear courtyard and lovely views of the North Sea. The entrance. Image: Rettie The living room. Image: Rettie Alternative view of the living room. Image: Rettie The kitchen and dining room. Image: Rettie The kitchen. Image: Rettie A shower room in the property. Image: Rettie Downstairs is a warm south-facing living room with a fireplace and a charming window seat. Accessed from the living room, there is a kitchen and dining room with doors leading to the back garden. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, one with built-in storage, with “breathtaking” coastal views. The master bedroom. Image: Rettie Views of the North Sea from the cottage. Image: Rettie Bedroom two. Image: Rettie The garden is in an enclosed courtyard. Image: Rettie Easter Cottage is set within Crail. Image: Rettie Outside is a “peaceful” enclosed back garden and plenty of on-street parking to the front of the property. The cottage is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £395,000. Elsewhere in Fife, a stunning four-bedroom Georgian home is also on the market.
