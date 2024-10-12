‘Rarely available’ former fisherman’s cottage with sea views for sale in Fife’s East Neuk

A “rarely available” former fisherman’s cottage in Fife’s East Neuk has gone up for sale.

Easter Cottage, in Crail, is a two-bedroom property available for offers over £395,000.

The C-listed cottage also has an enclosed rear courtyard and lovely views of the North Sea.

Downstairs is a warm south-facing living room with a fireplace and a charming window seat.

Accessed from the living room, there is a kitchen and dining room with doors leading to the back garden.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, one with built-in storage, with “breathtaking” coastal views.

Outside is a “peaceful” enclosed back garden and plenty of on-street parking to the front of the property.

