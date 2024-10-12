‘Rarely available’ former fisherman’s cottage with sea views for sale in Fife’s East Neuk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Rarely available’ former fisherman’s cottage with sea views for sale in Fife’s East Neuk

The Crail property is on the market for offers over £395,000.

By Kieran Webster
Easter Cottage in Crail.
Easter Cottage in Crail. Image: Rettie

A “rarely available” former fisherman’s cottage in Fife’s East Neuk has gone up for sale.

Easter Cottage, in Crail, is a two-bedroom property available for offers over £395,000.

The C-listed cottage also has an enclosed rear courtyard and lovely views of the North Sea.

The entrance hallway.
The entrance. Image: Rettie
The living room.
The living room. Image: Rettie
Alternative view of the living room.
Alternative view of the living room. Image: Rettie
The kitchen and dining room.
The kitchen and dining room. Image: Rettie
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
Th shower room.
A shower room in the property. Image: Rettie

Downstairs is a warm south-facing living room with a fireplace and a charming window seat.

Accessed from the living room, there is a kitchen and dining room with doors leading to the back garden.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, one with built-in storage, with “breathtaking” coastal views.

The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Rettie
Views of the North Sea from Easter Cottage
Views of the North Sea from the cottage. Image: Rettie
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Rettie
The garden is within an enclosed courtyard.
The garden is in an enclosed courtyard. Image: Rettie
An aerial view of Easter Cottage.
Easter Cottage is set within Crail. Image: Rettie

Outside is a “peaceful” enclosed back garden and plenty of on-street parking to the front of the property.

The cottage is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £395,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a stunning four-bedroom Georgian home is also on the market.

