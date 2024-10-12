Inside Liverpool’s loan love affair with Scotland as Dundee United ace reveals deal MONTHS in the making

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Inside Liverpool’s loan love affair with Scotland as Dundee United ace reveals deal MONTHS in the making

Luca Stephenson has enjoyed a fine start to life at Tannadice.

Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson
Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Luca Stephenson has revealed his move to Dundee United was MONTHS in the making as Liverpool’s love affair with Scottish football continues.

Leighton Clarkson at Aberdeen and ex-Dundee favourite Owen Beck have enjoyed successful stints north of the border in recent campaigns.

Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and Ben Woodburn have also been farmed to Scotland to varying degrees of success, turning out for the Dons, Celtic and Hearts respectively.

Stephenson is the latest Liverpool kid to excel, turning in a series of fine showings for United, racking up his first senior goal and two assists. He also bounced back admirably from conceding a high-profile penalty against Motherwell.

And he has offered an insight into the process, beginning in May, that saw him arrive at Tannadice.

The perfect platform

“I went back to Liverpool at the end of last year and I did a bit of a loan review after my time at Barrow,” he said.

Leighton Clarkson, pictured, is thriving at Aberdeen
Leighton Clarkson is thriving at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“At the end of May last year – so before the window was open and before many teams had started thinking about which players to sign – it was in Liverpool’s mind that my next step was to come to Scotland.

“They’ve seen how well Leighton (Clarkson) done during his loan; Owen (Beck) obviously came up to Dundee and did well. Liverpool have seen first-hand how good this league can be for young players.

“If they do well, it is a great platform to either stay here, or go back to Liverpool for another loan, like Owen has by going to the Championship with Blackburn.

“Liverpool aren’t afraid to chuck players in up here, whereas maybe other clubs – those who haven’t had the success Liverpool have had in this league – maybe won’t do it as much.”

Stephenson: Beck was complimentary

Expanding on Beck’s impact at Dens, and subsequent advice, Stephenson added: “Owen spoke to me about the league and the area.

Dundee's Owen Beck smashes a late chance wide against St Johnstone.
Dundee’s Owen Beck smashes a late chance wide against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“He was very complimentary about the league and what it can give a young player.

“He told me if I ever needed anything, he’d always be there for me. That was very nice of him.”

Stephenson hails ‘outstanding’ Doak

Liverpool’s appreciation of Scottish football should come as no surprise.

Shankly to Souness; Yeats to Dalglish – there has been a Tartan tinge to so many legendary eras at Anfield.

To this day, former United full-back Andy Robertson remains a mainstay, boasting English Premier League and Champions League titles among his swathe of silverware.

Ben Doak, on loan at Middlesbrough, could be the latest Liverpool kid to become a darling of the national team after being named in the most recent Scotland squad.

And Stephenson has given his youth team pal a ringing endorsement.

Liverpool's Ben Doak training with the Scotland squad
Ben Doak training with the Scotland squad. Image: SNS

“In terms of raw talent, Ben is outstanding,” continued Stephenson. “I’ve not seen anybody have kind of that one-vs-one ability. That’s talking about first-team players at Liverpool, too.

“I genuinely don’t think there’s anybody as good as him, in that sense.

“If he can improve that end product – the final shot, the final pass – then he’ll go very, very high in the game.

“His movement is good, he is rapid, and he’s got a few tricks in his locker where you just think, “I can’t stop that”.

“The number of times I’ve played against him in training and just thought “there’s not much I can do here!””

‘The quicker he gets thrown in, the better’

So, should Steve Clarke chuck the young wide-man in at the deep end as Scotland – winless in eight competitive fixtures – seek some much-needed inspiration against Croatia and Portugal?

Scotland's Ben Doak in full flow against Poland
Doak in full flow against Poland. Image: SNS

“I know a lot of people say he hasn’t got the first team experience but – and I’m probably a bit biased because I’m his mate – I don’t think it matters,” added Stephenson.

“The quicker he gets thrown in, the better it’ll be for him.

“He came on in the two games in the Nations League last month and I thought he was very good. As long as he keeps on showing performances like that, he’ll have no problem.”

More from Dundee United

Ross Graham has been in superb form for the Tangerine
Ross Graham fitness blow for Dundee United as injury timeline revealed
Ross Docherty salutes the Dundee United fans
Ross Docherty names his 'pick' of Dundee United's summer signings
Dundee United players gather around a hoarding and the trophy to celebrate their promotion at Tannadice
Where are Dundee United's 11 departed Championship winners now?
In-form: Dundee United's flying wingback Will Ferry
Will Ferry's Ireland dream assessed as Dundee United boss makes Richard Odada prediction
Scott Allan in action for Dundee United as a youngster and Dundee, later in his career. Images: SNS
6 Dundee and United heroes feature as Scott Allan quizzed on most talented team-mates
Sadat Anaku, centre, celebrates United's Championship win
Former Dundee United striker finally lands new club after Tannadice injury hell and EFL…
Brandon Forbes during his time at Dundee United
Watch Dundee United's £300,000 academy graduate bag stunning first goal – and current Tannadice…
Declan Gallagher will never stop chasing his next Scotland cap
EXCLUSIVE: Declan Gallagher will NEVER give up on Scotland recall – but reckons Dundee…
Gordo Forrest, second from right, on the training ground with Dundee United
Ex-Dundee United No2 and dad of Tannadice starlet lands shock new role weeks after…
Jim Goodwin acknowledges that the international break is a welcome one.
Key Dundee United duo injury update as Jim Goodwin explains why international break bounce…

Conversation