Kinross-shire church turned stylish family home for sale

Blairingone Church still has stained glass windows, but has been well modernised.

By Chloe Burrell
Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire is for sale. Image: Harper and Stone

A C-listed former church in Kinross-shire converted into a modern home has come to the market.

Blairingone Church, near Dollar, was built around 1836.

The conversion was completed in 2012 with many historical features, such as the stained glass windows, retained in the property.

The four-bedroom building is currently used as an office block and is set over three levels.

On entry to the property, there is a vestibule before a second set of doors leading to the ground-floor hallway.

Vestibule in Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
The vestibule. Image: Harper and Stone
Ground floor hallway at Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
The ground-floor hall. Image: Harper and Stone
Kitchen at Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
The kitchen. Image: Harper and Stone
Kitchen at Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
The kitchen is open plan. Image: Harper and Stone
Open plan living and dining room at Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
The open-plan living and dining space. Image: Harper and Stone
Rear hall at Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
The rear hall leading to a shower room. Image: Harper and Stone
Ground floor shower room at Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
The ground-floor shower room. Image: Harper and Stone

The spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living space can be accessed from here.

The kitchen has laminate worktops, a breakfast bar and the living and dining area is sizeable with an electric fire.

Leading off from the living space is a shower room and boot room area.

Completing the ground floor is a generous storage cupboard in the hallway.

Bedroom at Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
One of the bedrooms on the first floor. Image: Harper and Stone
Bedroom at Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
The other first-floor bedroom. Image: Harper and Stone
Stained glass window at Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
The second bedroom has a view of the feature-stained glass window. Image: Harper and Stone
Jack and Jill bathroom at Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
The Jack and Jill bathroom. Image: Harper and Stone
Bedroom at Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
One of the bedrooms on the second floor. Image: Harper and Stone
En-suite bathroom at Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
An en-suite shower room. Image: Harper and Stone
Bedroom at Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Harper and Stone
En-suite shower room at Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
Another en-suite shower room. Image: Harper and Stone
Adjacent plot at Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
There is a plot adjacent to the property available to purchase. Image: Harper and Stone

Heading up to the first floor are two double bedrooms designed with a shared Jack and Jill-style bathroom.

On the second floor are two additional bedrooms, each equipped with an en-suite shower room and large built-in wardrobes.

Outside, there is plenty of parking space.

The adjacent plot to the property can also be purchased and currently has planning permission for two dwellings.

Blairingone Church is being marketed by Harper and Stone for offers over £400,000.

