Kinross-shire church turned stylish family home for sale

A C-listed former church in Kinross-shire converted into a modern home has come to the market.

Blairingone Church, near Dollar, was built around 1836.

The conversion was completed in 2012 with many historical features, such as the stained glass windows, retained in the property.

The four-bedroom building is currently used as an office block and is set over three levels.

On entry to the property, there is a vestibule before a second set of doors leading to the ground-floor hallway.

The spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living space can be accessed from here.

The kitchen has laminate worktops, a breakfast bar and the living and dining area is sizeable with an electric fire.

Leading off from the living space is a shower room and boot room area.

Completing the ground floor is a generous storage cupboard in the hallway.

Heading up to the first floor are two double bedrooms designed with a shared Jack and Jill-style bathroom.

On the second floor are two additional bedrooms, each equipped with an en-suite shower room and large built-in wardrobes.

Outside, there is plenty of parking space.

The adjacent plot to the property can also be purchased and currently has planning permission for two dwellings.

Blairingone Church is being marketed by Harper and Stone for offers over £400,000.