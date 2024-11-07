Broughty Castle lighting upgrades welcomed despite museum closure fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Castle lighting upgrades welcomed despite museum closure fears

Broughty Castle Museum is one of three attractions operators Leisure and Culture Dundee are proposing to shut.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The lighting at Broughty Castle could undergo an upgrade. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
The lighting at Broughty Castle could undergo an upgrade. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

A Dundee councillor has welcomed plans to upgrade the lighting at Broughty Castle but warns the future of its museum must be secured.

Dundee City Council are seeking permission from Historic Environment Scotland to improve external lighting on the centuries-old castle which is not in operation.

The new lighting will be mounted in the same locations on existing concrete plinths and will be low energy.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan is among those in support of the plans and hopes the improved lighting might draw in more visitors.

Councillor Craig Duncan.
Councillor Craig Duncan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

However, he also called for more for clarity over the future of the castle museum which is currently under threat of closure.

He said: “I have long felt that lighting the iconic castle at night would be an appropriate thing to do and would add to the appeal of Broughty Ferry for visitors and residents alike.

“This has been received very favourably by residents but there has to be certainty of a positive future for the castle’s museum.

“The Liberal Democrat Group has strongly maintained the position that these facilities must remain open for the benefit of the Dundee public and visitors to the city.”

Consultation to close museum

Leisure and Culture Dundee, who operate Broughty Castle Museum, have proposed shutting multiple attractions across Dundee in a cost-saving measure.

They say falling visitor numbers and rising costs are among the reasons behind the closure proposals.

Broughty Ferry Castle. Image: Paul Reid

Council figures show visitors to Broughty Castle have fallen by 9% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

And local authority chiefs say closing the castle would save LACD £80,000 a year.

A six-week public consultation was launched earlier this year seeking people’s views on the proposals.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The future of services delivered by Leisure and Culture Dundee at Broughty Ferry Castle have been the subject of a recent public consultation, the results of which will be reported to committee in due course.”

Conversation