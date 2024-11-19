One of Dundee’s cheapest flats going to auction for just £32k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One of Dundee’s cheapest flats going to auction for just £32k

The one-bedroom flat on Princes Street is above a former bar.

By James Simpson
The flat on Princes Street, Dundee, is going to auction. Image: Auction House Scotland
The flat on Princes Street, Dundee, is going to auction. Image: Auction House Scotland

One of the cheapest flats in Dundee currently on the market is set to go to auction with a guide price of just £32,000.

The one-bedroom flat on Princes Street will go under the hammer next week through Auction House Scotland.

The property – on the second floor of the tenement – is above the former Dungeon Urban Bar.

The flat comprises a reception hall, a lounge, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.

The hallway. Image: Auction House Scotland
The kitchen needs renovation. Image: Auction House Scotland
The bedroom looks out over Princes Street. Image: Auction House Scotland
The bathroom. Image: Auction House Scotland
The lounge. Image: Auction House Scotland

Auction House Scotland says the “great accommodation” would be suitable for a wide range of buyers, including landlords and first-time buyers.

It says similar properties in the area generate about £4,786 per year in rent, on average.

An open viewing is being held today (Tuesday) from 5pm to 5.30pm.

Prospective buyers can bid in person during the auction at the Radisson Red Hotel in Glasgow next Thursday (November 28).

Bidders will also be able to view the auction online but will need to register in advance.

Elsewhere, a Dundee flat with “unrivalled” Tay views is up for sale for £220,000.

