One of Dundee’s cheapest flats going to auction for just £32k

One of the cheapest flats in Dundee currently on the market is set to go to auction with a guide price of just £32,000.

The one-bedroom flat on Princes Street will go under the hammer next week through Auction House Scotland.

The property – on the second floor of the tenement – is above the former Dungeon Urban Bar.

The flat comprises a reception hall, a lounge, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.

Auction House Scotland says the “great accommodation” would be suitable for a wide range of buyers, including landlords and first-time buyers.

It says similar properties in the area generate about £4,786 per year in rent, on average.

An open viewing is being held today (Tuesday) from 5pm to 5.30pm.

Prospective buyers can bid in person during the auction at the Radisson Red Hotel in Glasgow next Thursday (November 28).

Bidders will also be able to view the auction online but will need to register in advance.

