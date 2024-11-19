Latest Tayside and Fife bathing water quality revealed – how does your local beach rate?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Latest Tayside and Fife bathing water quality revealed – how does your local beach rate?

Many sites received top marks but two have been rated as "poor".

By Ellidh Aitken
The bathing waters in Broughty Ferry have been rated 'excellent'. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The quality of bathing water at beaches across Tayside and Fife has been revealed.

The latest figures released by Sepa show a record number of Scotland’s bathing waters meet the highest standards.

The environment agency carries out surveys at coastal spots across the country each year.

East Sands in St Andrews received a top rating. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Many in Tayside and Fife have been praised for having the highest standards of bathing water – but two sites have been deemed “poor”.

Several local spots have improved in rating in comparison with last year’s survey.

However, others have seen ratings downgraded in the last 12 months.

Full list of bathing standards at beaches in Tayside and Fife for 2024/25

Dundee and Angus

  • Arbroath (West Links): Good
  • Broughty Ferry: Excellent
  • Carnoustie: Excellent – upgraded from good
Lunan Bay has received an ‘excellent’ rating. Image: Paul Reid
  • Lunan Bay: Excellent
  • Monifieth: Excellent – upgraded from good
  • Montrose: Excellent

Fife

  • Aberdour (Silver Sands): Excellent
  • Aberdour Harbour (Black Sands): Excellent – upgraded from good
  • Anstruther (Billow Ness): Excellent
  • Burntisland: Good
The beach at Burntisland is a popular spot during warmer weather. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
  • Crail (Roome Bay): Excellent
  • Elie (Harbour) and Earlsferry: Excellent
  • Elie (Ruby Bay): Excellent
  • Kinghorn (Harbour Beach): Poor
  • Kinghorn (Pettycur): Good – downgraded from excellent
  • Kingsbarns: Excellent
  • Kirkcaldy (Seafield): Excellent
  • Leven: Good – upgraded from sufficient
The water quality at Leven beach has improved. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
  • Lower Largo: Poor
  • St Andrews (East Sands): Excellent
  • St Andrews (West Sands): Good – downgraded from excellent

Bathing water classifications are calculated at the end of the bathing season and applied to each bathing water for the duration of the following season.

They are worked out using data from the four previous years.

Agricultural run-off and bacteria from dog fouling and gulls can be factors in causing water to be determined as poor quality.

Conversation