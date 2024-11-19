Latest Tayside and Fife bathing water quality revealed – how does your local beach rate?

The quality of bathing water at beaches across Tayside and Fife has been revealed.

The latest figures released by Sepa show a record number of Scotland’s bathing waters meet the highest standards.

The environment agency carries out surveys at coastal spots across the country each year.

Many in Tayside and Fife have been praised for having the highest standards of bathing water – but two sites have been deemed “poor”.

Several local spots have improved in rating in comparison with last year’s survey.

However, others have seen ratings downgraded in the last 12 months.

Full list of bathing standards at beaches in Tayside and Fife for 2024/25

Dundee and Angus

Arbroath (West Links): Good

Broughty Ferry: Excellent

Carnoustie: Excellent – upgraded from good

Lunan Bay: Excellent

Monifieth: Excellent – upgraded from good

Montrose: Excellent

Fife

Aberdour (Silver Sands): Excellent

Aberdour Harbour (Black Sands): Excellent – upgraded from good

Anstruther (Billow Ness): Excellent

Burntisland: Good

Crail (Roome Bay): Excellent

Elie (Harbour) and Earlsferry: Excellent

Elie (Ruby Bay): Excellent

Kinghorn (Harbour Beach): Poor

Kinghorn (Pettycur): Good – downgraded from excellent

Kingsbarns: Excellent

Kirkcaldy (Seafield): Excellent

Leven: Good – upgraded from sufficient

Lower Largo: Poor

St Andrews (East Sands): Excellent

St Andrews (West Sands): Good – downgraded from excellent

Bathing water classifications are calculated at the end of the bathing season and applied to each bathing water for the duration of the following season.

They are worked out using data from the four previous years.

Agricultural run-off and bacteria from dog fouling and gulls can be factors in causing water to be determined as poor quality.