Fantastic 17th Century house on Elie Beach hits the market for £1.4 million

Seven Gables has arched windows built directly into the sea wall and looks over the village's iconic beach

By Jack McKeown
Seven Gables sits right on Elie's famous beach. Image: Savills.
A unique 17th Century house on the waterfront at Elie has gone on sale for £1.4 million.

Seven Gables is a B listed house that dates back to the 17th Century and was extended in around 1900.

Seven Gables is a B listed house on Elie’s waterfront. Image: Savills.

A gate from the garden opens directly onto Elie Beach – perhaps the East Neuk’s most iconic stretch of sand.

The semi-detached house has accommodation over two levels. The front door is on South Street and opens into an inner porch which then leads into the dining hall. This room has lots of traditional character, with exposed timber beams and alcoves.

The drawing room has a bow wall and windows looking over the beach. Image: Savills.

The most dramatic room is the bow-ended drawing room. A row of three windows give stunning views over the beach. A window seat is a lovely spot to relax and enjoy the outlook from.

The window seat is a perfect place to enjoy the views. Image: Savills.

A modern wood burning stove keeps the room warm through the winter. The walls are timber panelled and the ceiling has exposed beams.

There is a kitchen, shower room, and integral garage on the ground floor.

The bedroom has a wall of glass and a balcony. Image: Savills.

A handsome curved staircase leads to the upper level. Three bedrooms sit at the South Street side of the house and share a family bathroom.

Stunning master bedroom

The magnificent master bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows looking over the beach. A glazed door opens onto a balcony that has sweeping views over the beach and along a great sweep of the Fife coastline.

Not many homes can beat these views. Image: Savills.

Seven Gables has a sheltered garden with lawn and borders. A garden gate opens onto the rocks that slope down to Elie’s famous beach.

The house could make a fantastic family home. Subject to obtaining a licence it could also be operated as a lucrative holiday let.

Seven Gables is a stunning waterfront home. Image: Savills.

Whoever lives there will enjoy one of the best beachfront locations in Fife.

 

Seven Gables is on sale with Savills for offers over £1.4 million. 

 

