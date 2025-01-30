B-listed Callander Lodge and separate gardener’s house for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

B-listed Callander Lodge and separate gardener’s house for sale

The buildings date from the 19th century when the railway arrived in the area.

By Ben MacDonald
Callander Lodge
Callander Lodge is for sale. Image: Bell Ingram

A grand B-listed villa and a separate gardener’s house in Callander have gone up for sale.

Callander Lodge was built in the Leny Feus area in 1863 for Colonel Robertson, a prominent figure, during a period of significant local development following the arrival of the railway.

A large conservatory was added in the late 19th century.

The property retains many period features, including an Edwardian baroque porch.

The servants’ wing of the lodge has been converted into a separate home.

Callander Lodge packed with period features

Entry is via a solid wood door with a semi-circular window which leads to the reception hall with tiled floor and fireplace.

The home has four public rooms, several of which have open fireplaces and large windows.

The ground floor also has a kitchen and a shower room.

The house dates from the 19th century. Image: Bell Ingram
Callander Lodge is in the Leny Feus area. Image: Bell Ingram
The hallway. Image: Bell Ingram
One of several public rooms. Image: Bell Ingram
The kitchen. Image: Bell Ingram
Another living room. Image: Bell Ingram
A spacious dining room. Image: Bell Ingram
The drawing room. Image: Bell Ingram
The bright garden room. Image: Bell Ingram

Three bedrooms are found upstairs.

The master room has a bay window, a side window and an open fireplace.

A connecting door leads through to another bedroom which also has a door from the hallway.

The third bedroom includes a bay window and a fireplace, with a connecting door to the bathroom which can also be accessed from the hall.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Bell Ingram
The bathroom. Image: Bell Ingram
The driveway. Image: Bell Ingram
The garden. Image: Bell Ingram

Meanwhile, the Callander Lodge gardener’s house is for sale separately.

This property – which is also B-listed – is in need of full renovation.

The house currently has three bedrooms, two public rooms, a kitchen and a shower room on the ground floor.

The gardener’s house. Image: Bell Ingram
The side entrance. Image: Bell Ingram
The dated living room. Image: Bell Ingram
Another room that needs renovation. Image: Bell Ingram
The kitchen. Image: Bell Ingram
The shower room. Image: Bell Ingram
A bedroom. Image: Bell Ingram
The upstairs space. Image: Bell Ingram
Storage. Image: Bell Ingram
The garden. Image: Bell Ingram

An external staircase accesses two further rooms and there is also an entrance to the upper floor of the attached Coach House.

The lodge and gardener’s house are being marketed by Bell Ingram for offers over £350,000 and £250,000 respectively.

In Stirling, an apartment within a stunning 1870s baronial mansion is for sale.

Conversation