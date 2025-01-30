B-listed Callander Lodge and separate gardener’s house for sale

A grand B-listed villa and a separate gardener’s house in Callander have gone up for sale.

Callander Lodge was built in the Leny Feus area in 1863 for Colonel Robertson, a prominent figure, during a period of significant local development following the arrival of the railway.

A large conservatory was added in the late 19th century.

The property retains many period features, including an Edwardian baroque porch.

The servants’ wing of the lodge has been converted into a separate home.

Callander Lodge packed with period features

Entry is via a solid wood door with a semi-circular window which leads to the reception hall with tiled floor and fireplace.

The home has four public rooms, several of which have open fireplaces and large windows.

The ground floor also has a kitchen and a shower room.

Three bedrooms are found upstairs.

The master room has a bay window, a side window and an open fireplace.

A connecting door leads through to another bedroom which also has a door from the hallway.

The third bedroom includes a bay window and a fireplace, with a connecting door to the bathroom which can also be accessed from the hall.

Meanwhile, the Callander Lodge gardener’s house is for sale separately.

This property – which is also B-listed – is in need of full renovation.

The house currently has three bedrooms, two public rooms, a kitchen and a shower room on the ground floor.

An external staircase accesses two further rooms and there is also an entrance to the upper floor of the attached Coach House.

The lodge and gardener’s house are being marketed by Bell Ingram for offers over £350,000 and £250,000 respectively.

In Stirling, an apartment within a stunning 1870s baronial mansion is for sale.