Huge Fife College campus in Dunfermline put up for sale

The land covers an area the size of about 16 football pitches.

By Andrew Robson
The old Fife College campus in Dunfermline.
The Fife College campus in Dunfermline. Image: Montagu Evans

The Fife College campus in Dunfermline has been put up for sale.

Located at Halbeath since 1970, the site is set to close in the coming months with Fife College moving into the new Dunfermline Learning Campus.

The state-of-the-art new campus officially opened in December after about 3,000 Woodmill and St Columba’s school pupils moved in.

Fife College will relocate later this year.

Offers being invited as Fife College Dunfermline campus up for sale

Now, the huge 25.5-acre existing college site – the size of about 16 football pitches – is on the market as a brownfield development opportunity.

No price is being advertised for the college site, which is expected to be vacant by early 2026, with offers being invited from interested parties.

Estate agent Montagu Evans, which is marketing it for sale, says a closing date may be set.

The Dunfermline campus listing says: “Fife College is not obliged to accept the highest or any offer and reserves the right to sell the property without reference to any other party.”

An aerial shot of the old Fife College campus in Dunfermline
The huge plot covers more than 25 acres. Image: Montagu Evans

Potential uses for the land have not been revealed as any redevelopment would be subject to planning permission.

However, the site is currently allocated as a school or further education campus in Fife Council’s Local Development Plan.

Busy Bees Nursery and the Holliday Inn Express – which sit to the north of the site – are not included in the sale.

Elsewhere, The Courier has taken a look at five Dunfermline housing developments that are set to bring thousands of new homes to the city.

