Huge Fife College campus in Dunfermline put up for sale

The Fife College campus in Dunfermline has been put up for sale.

Located at Halbeath since 1970, the site is set to close in the coming months with Fife College moving into the new Dunfermline Learning Campus.

The state-of-the-art new campus officially opened in December after about 3,000 Woodmill and St Columba’s school pupils moved in.

Fife College will relocate later this year.

Now, the huge 25.5-acre existing college site – the size of about 16 football pitches – is on the market as a brownfield development opportunity.

No price is being advertised for the college site, which is expected to be vacant by early 2026, with offers being invited from interested parties.

Estate agent Montagu Evans, which is marketing it for sale, says a closing date may be set.

The Dunfermline campus listing says: “Fife College is not obliged to accept the highest or any offer and reserves the right to sell the property without reference to any other party.”

Potential uses for the land have not been revealed as any redevelopment would be subject to planning permission.

However, the site is currently allocated as a school or further education campus in Fife Council’s Local Development Plan.

Busy Bees Nursery and the Holliday Inn Express – which sit to the north of the site – are not included in the sale.

