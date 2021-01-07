Homes evacuated as fire closes one of Dundee’s busiest roads

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents were evacuated from their homes after a fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a property on Dundee’s Stewart Street at 3.30am to tackle a blaze.

A wide police cordon is currently in place and Coupar Angus Road is currently closed in both directions. Fire crews are further cordoning off the area.

A pall of smoke can be seen above Lochee and one property has sustained significant damage.

Paula Connelly, whose home looks on to the property, said she became aware just after 3am that the house was on fire.

She said: “When I looked out I could see the fire engines. There were flames shooting into the air and the building was engulfed in fire.

“For a while it actually looked like the fire brigade were struggling to get it under control.

“It was an awful fire.”

An eyewitness, who did not wish to be named, described the scene as “extremely distressing”.

He said: “I have no idea what has happened. I’ve seen lots of smoke and lots of flames.”

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the blaze.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.30am on Thursday January 7, officers in Dundee received a report of a fire at a property on Stewart Street.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and nearby residents have been evacuated.

“A section of Coupar Angus Road remains closed and local diversions are in place.”