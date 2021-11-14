Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

HMS Unicorn hosts historic Remembrance event as Dundee honours the fallen

By Louis Delbarre and Communities Team
November 14 2021, 5.50pm Updated: November 14 2021, 5.50pm
Dundee Royal Marine Cadets.

Historic HMS Unicorn was the setting for Dundee’s main Remembrance Sunday commemoration.

Many communities across Tayside and Fife resumed services and wreath-laying ceremonies.

But the pandemic meant the city’s main parade and Festival of Remembrance did not go ahead.

However, Unicorn Preservation Society members were honoured to be able to remember the ultimate sacrifice of servicemen and women.

The on-board commemoration has been held for almost a century.

Those at the ceremony aboard the 197-year-old vessel remembered the 10,000 Scots who served in the Royal Naval Division during the First World War and commemorated the 1,598 Scots sea soldiers who lost their lives.

Ninewells Hospital community garden held a minute’s silence on Thursday.

And Dundee High School pupils staged the school’s Armistice parade on Friday.

The Unicorn Preservation Society held its annual Remembrance Service on board HMS Unicorn. The numbers on board the ship were limited after last years service had to be cancelled. Pictures by Alan Richardson

Sunday’s commemorations followed events across Tayside on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier