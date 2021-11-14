HMS Unicorn hosts historic Remembrance event as Dundee honours the fallen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Historic HMS Unicorn was the setting for Dundee’s main Remembrance Sunday commemoration.

Many communities across Tayside and Fife resumed services and wreath-laying ceremonies.

But the pandemic meant the city’s main parade and Festival of Remembrance did not go ahead.

However, Unicorn Preservation Society members were honoured to be able to remember the ultimate sacrifice of servicemen and women.

The on-board commemoration has been held for almost a century.

Those at the ceremony aboard the 197-year-old vessel remembered the 10,000 Scots who served in the Royal Naval Division during the First World War and commemorated the 1,598 Scots sea soldiers who lost their lives.

Ninewells Hospital community garden held a minute’s silence on Thursday.

And Dundee High School pupils staged the school’s Armistice parade on Friday.

Sunday’s commemorations followed events across Tayside on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.