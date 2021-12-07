Man dies after being hit by train outside Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has died after being hit by a train on Monday night.

The person was struck at about 8pm on the line between Arbroath and Dundee.

The line was closed for about two hours, re-opening at about 10.30pm.

Emergency services were called to Broughty Ferry railway station and trains were cancelled.

Not treated as suspicious

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to Broughty Ferry railway station at 8.06pm on Monday, December 6 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”

ScotRail took to social media to advise passengers to use their train tickets on local buses instead.