VIDEO: Kids go wild for the new Innoflate park in our family review

Like many families in and around Dundee, we visited the new Innoflate park this Easter break – and it did not disappoint.

Excitement was high even before we stepped foot in the building, formally House of Angus, on the outskirts of Monifieth.

As we approached we could hear laughter and screams of delight through the open windows. Hearing this, my four-year-old son skipped his way in through the door.

We registered and signed our waiver – a process which took slightly longer than expected, so I’d recommend arriving early to ensure you get your fully allotted bounce time.

Then armed with our wristbands and branded socks we met our friends and dashed onto the huge inflatable park.

What is it like inside?

It’s deceptively large. From the sea of tables at the edge of the bounce area – where most parents and guardians sit – the front section of the inflatable park is visible.

This large, open area boasts slides and climbing areas. Everything is soft and super bouncy, creating endless opportunities for chasing, racing and active games.

There’s a whole other section behind that, accessible by battling though ninja-style obstacles and at the very back there’s another slide and an interactive game.

What did the kids think?

Our group of youngsters varied in age and yet they all loved it in equal measures – a rare phenomenon for family activities.

Felix Mulholland, 4, joined siblings Theo, 11, Zak, 9, and Aria Whyte, 5, for a two hour play session. By the end of it they had all thoroughly enjoyed it and were tired out.

Theo, from Kingennie, said: “I really liked all the ninja courses and the slides.

“In the ninja courses there’s all these obstacles and a mini hill that when you’re going up it from one side it’s really tricky to get up and the slides are really fast.”

Zak said: “My favourite bit was the obstacle course and the hurdle things that you jump over. I liked that you could run around and that it had different rooms to go to.”

Aria added: “I liked the slides, they were so fast, and the bouncy bit. I liked all the jumping – I jumped the highest.”

Felix, from Monifieth, said: “I really loved it because it had lots of things. I loved everything.”

The kids all rated Innoflate out of 10. The scores were Zak: 7, Theo: 9, Aria: 10, and Felix: 20!

And what did the parents think?

Mum Zoe Whyte said: “Innoflate is a great alternative activity which all the family can enjoy together.

“I think I had just as much fun climbing and sliding as the kids did. It’s another excellent addition to Dundee’s activities.”

And I would agree with Zoe. One of the things which makes Innoflate so enjoyable is the fact that adults can join their children on the park and bounce as high as they like.

Was it all good?

There were only a few sticking points for me, the first being that it was so incredibly hot. A bottle water is an absolute essential.

Even just walking around the inflatables was very hot, but when I was chasing Felix around and participating in the challenges, both of us ended up with red faces.

And the other was that we both came away with friction burns on one of our elbows each.

While that is no fault of the park’s, I feel it’s worth drawing attention to. I would recommend that anyone planning to visit wears long sleeved tops and trousers.

Of course with all the running around and the heat in there, it’s tempting to wear a t-shirt, but personally I think long sleeves are a better option than skint elbows.

Improvements promised

Innoflate’s assistant manager, Paige Thomas, said the firm was “working on” the heating issues.

She said: “We are in the process of getting engineers in to investigate options for a cooling unit. In the meantime we are opening windows and free water is available at the cafe.”