Gordon Brown to address emergency cost of living summit in Fife

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is to address an emergency cost of living summit in Fife amid fears people are being ‘catapulted into Dickensian conditions’.

The ex-MP will join a poverty hearing day organised by the Church of Scotland, in Methil next weekend.

The public event will feature powerful testimonies from those worst affected by the soaring cost of living.

And it will allow people to share information and learn how to work together against the ‘evil of poverty’.

Fife has one of the worst child poverty rates in the country.

And cuts to Universal Credit, accelerating inflation and energy price hikes are plunging low-income families into further hardship.

Mr Brown, the Church of Scotland and other campaigners have all called on the UK Government to take urgent action.

‘Catastrophic rise in basic living costs’

The cost of living summit takes place at Wellesley Parish Church.

And it is spearheaded by Fife Presbytery’s Poverty Task Force, convened by the Rev Jane Barron.

It will also be attended by Church of Scotland Moderator Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields.

Ms Barron said: “Families and individuals are facing a catastrophic rise in basic living costs.

“Many congregations and organisations in Fife have been working to help people trapped in poverty since the financial crash in 2008.

“We thought times were tough then.

“But the recent and seemingly unending price hikes and soaring costs of the most basic items for survival are catapulting too many into Dickensian times and conditions.

“Getting hold of affordable food to to feed children and families is the hardest-hitting problem in the country – even in households where two people have full-time jobs.”

Other faith groups will also attend the summit.

And a range of organisations that support those living in poverty will have information stands.

They include Fife Council and Christians Against Poverty.

Call to ‘nag’ politicians in time of desperate need

Dr Greenshields has taken a break from his role as minister of St Margaret’s Community Church in Dunfermline to represent the national church for a year.

He said: “If ever there was an opportunity for the Church to say something to Scotland it’s in this crisis.

“We need to use our muscle to speak to power – to nag MPs, MSPs, councillors and others and be proactive and not reactive in this time of desperate need.”

Mr Brown is the son of a Church of Scotland minister and former leader of the Labour Party.

He will highlight the new Big Hoose Fife Project being run by the Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy.

He is a supporter of the scheme which ensures surplus retail goods destined for landfill are given to low-income families instead.

The Wellesley Centre can seat 120 people and anyone who wants to attend should email fife@churchofscotland.org.uk or book online.