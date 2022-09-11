King Charles III: Tayside and Fife marks the proclamation of new monarch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King Charles III: Tayside and Fife marks the proclamation of new monarch

By Rachel Amery, Gavin Harper and Alasdair Clark
September 11 2022, 6.10pm Updated: September 11 2022, 6.18pm
The new King Charles III is officially proclaimed in Perth.
The new King Charles III is officially proclaimed in Perth.

Hundreds have gathered across Tayside and Fife to hear the formal declarations that Queen Elizabeth II has died and King Charles III has acceded to the throne.

In ceremonies that date back centuries, officials repeated the proclamation made in London on Saturday that King Charles III is now sovereign, following the death of the queen.

On Sunday, ceremonies were held in Perth, Cupar and Forfar.

Lord lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie said it was a historic occasion for the Fair City.

He was in Dundee earlier in the day to see the Queen’s coffin as it made its way from her beloved Balmoral to Edinburgh.

Mr Leckie said: “For all of us involved, it has been the greatest privilege to be connected with Her Majesty.

Sheriff Principal Marysia Lewis and Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie make their way to the dias

“Most folk are saying they feel like they’ve lost a member of their family, such was the respect and the feelings of fondness they had for the Queen.

“It was with great regret we watched the cortege pass earlier today.

“It is a very emotional moment for a lot of people. There is a clear respect too for King Charles III, and for the difficult speech he made on Friday.

“It is an immense period of grief and sadness, and a chance to pay your respects to the Queen. It is a massive honour.”

Marysia Lewis proclaims the new king

The procession was played out to a rendition of Heilan’ Laddie on the bagpipes after the officials and high constables gave three cheers for the new monarch.

Marysia Lewis, sheriff principal of Tayside, Central and Fife, read out the proclamation.

‘I didn’t expect to feel as emotional’

It was an emotional occasion for those who had gathered at Horsecross Plaza to watch the ceremony.

Vicki Amery, 52, from Perth, said: “I came down because this is a moment in history.

“I didn’t expect to feel as emotional as I did.

Vicki and Jess Amery

“You could see others were about to break up, you can see how much the queen means to them all.”

Murdo Fraser, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “To see so many people coming out to see the proclamation for the new king demonstrates the amount of respect people across Perth and Kinross have for the late Queen and for the Royal family.”

Grant Laing, leader of Perth and Kinross Council, said: “It is very important for tradition and for Perth to make a statement.

“It is the end of an era and starting a new era.”

Proclamation made in Fife

In Fife, the proclamation ceremony took place in Cupar and was carried out by the Lord Lieutenant of Fife, Robert Balfour.

Fife Council’s chief executive Steve Grimmond read the proclamation, which was attended by council leader David Ross and Fife provost Jim Leishman.

The Proclamation of the king is made in Cupar

Fife Presbytery moderator, Lorraine Fraser, also gave a blessing to the King.

Meanwhile the Angus proclamation took place in Forfar.

Margo Williamson makes the proclamation in Forfar

The council’s chief executive Margo Williamson made the proclamation as the Lord Lieutenant of Angus.

She was the first in Angus to officially announce the death of the queen and confirm the name of the new monarch – King Charles III.

