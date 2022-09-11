King Charles III: Tayside and Fife marks the proclamation of new monarch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds have gathered across Tayside and Fife to hear the formal declarations that Queen Elizabeth II has died and King Charles III has acceded to the throne.

In ceremonies that date back centuries, officials repeated the proclamation made in London on Saturday that King Charles III is now sovereign, following the death of the queen.

On Sunday, ceremonies were held in Perth, Cupar and Forfar.

Lord lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie said it was a historic occasion for the Fair City.

He was in Dundee earlier in the day to see the Queen’s coffin as it made its way from her beloved Balmoral to Edinburgh.

Mr Leckie said: “For all of us involved, it has been the greatest privilege to be connected with Her Majesty.

“Most folk are saying they feel like they’ve lost a member of their family, such was the respect and the feelings of fondness they had for the Queen.

“It was with great regret we watched the cortege pass earlier today.

“It is a very emotional moment for a lot of people. There is a clear respect too for King Charles III, and for the difficult speech he made on Friday.

“It is an immense period of grief and sadness, and a chance to pay your respects to the Queen. It is a massive honour.”

The procession was played out to a rendition of Heilan’ Laddie on the bagpipes after the officials and high constables gave three cheers for the new monarch.

Marysia Lewis, sheriff principal of Tayside, Central and Fife, read out the proclamation.

‘I didn’t expect to feel as emotional’

It was an emotional occasion for those who had gathered at Horsecross Plaza to watch the ceremony.

Vicki Amery, 52, from Perth, said: “I came down because this is a moment in history.

“I didn’t expect to feel as emotional as I did.

“You could see others were about to break up, you can see how much the queen means to them all.”

Murdo Fraser, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “To see so many people coming out to see the proclamation for the new king demonstrates the amount of respect people across Perth and Kinross have for the late Queen and for the Royal family.”

Grant Laing, leader of Perth and Kinross Council, said: “It is very important for tradition and for Perth to make a statement.

“It is the end of an era and starting a new era.”

Proclamation made in Fife

In Fife, the proclamation ceremony took place in Cupar and was carried out by the Lord Lieutenant of Fife, Robert Balfour.

Fife Council’s chief executive Steve Grimmond read the proclamation, which was attended by council leader David Ross and Fife provost Jim Leishman.

Fife Presbytery moderator, Lorraine Fraser, also gave a blessing to the King.

Meanwhile the Angus proclamation took place in Forfar.

The council’s chief executive Margo Williamson made the proclamation as the Lord Lieutenant of Angus.

She was the first in Angus to officially announce the death of the queen and confirm the name of the new monarch – King Charles III.