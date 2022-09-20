King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrive at Balmoral to grieve loss of Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrive at Balmoral to grieve loss of Queen

By Louise Glen
September 20 2022, 2.45pm Updated: September 20 2022, 4.40pm
King Charles III is pictured driving through Ballater following the Queen's funeral.
King Charles III is pictured driving through Ballater following the Queen's funeral.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from News

Productivity Clubs gather for regular meetings
Boost your recovery with a free Productivity Club
King Charles III is pictured driving through Ballater following the Queen's funeral.
LISTEN: How we're recognising achievements of local youngsters
King Charles III is pictured driving through Ballater following the Queen's funeral.
A moment of Scottish, sombre simplicity starts Queen Elizabeth's elegant send-off
King Charles III is pictured driving through Ballater following the Queen's funeral.
Queen ‘made you feel at home’, says chef of Royal Yacht Britannia
King Charles III is pictured driving through Ballater following the Queen's funeral.
12 great walks to try in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
3
King Charles III is pictured driving through Ballater following the Queen's funeral.
Tips on keeping your family together as rising numbers in Tayside & Fife seek…
0
King Charles III is pictured driving through Ballater following the Queen's funeral.
POLL: Would you try Primark's new menopause clothing range - and can you get…
0
King Charles III is pictured driving through Ballater following the Queen's funeral.
Covid Scotland: What are the latest case figures for Tayside and Fife?
0
King Charles III is pictured driving through Ballater following the Queen's funeral.
Gold Star for Dundee pupil Kara after anxiety battle inspired her to create pupil…
0
King Charles III is pictured driving through Ballater following the Queen's funeral.
Inspiring Dundee mum who lost her sight at 39 launches new online course to…
1

More from The Courier

King Charles III is pictured driving through Ballater following the Queen's funeral.
Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate…
0
King Charles III is pictured driving through Ballater following the Queen's funeral.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
A 20mph zone sign.
New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets
0
King Charles III is pictured driving through Ballater following the Queen's funeral.
Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time
0
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Dundee United senior stars on scoresheet as Tangerines claim last-gasp Reserve Cup win
0