Pictures: Leslie residents raise a cup of tea to the Queen By Amie Flett September 19 2022, 5.57pm Updated: September 19 2022, 7.36pm Families in Leslie got together on Monday to "raise a cup of tea to the Queen" on the day of her state funeral. The Leslie Community Pantry encouraged the community to come together as the Queen was laid rest. Sporting equipment was laid out for children to play with while tea, coffee and scones were provided by the community group. The group made the decision to stay open after discussing with locals how they wanted to "celebrate the wonderful life" of the Queen as a community. Families joined together to play archery and tennis with their children while celebrating the "remarkable" life of the Queen with Union Jack flags and a Paddington bear. Janice and Jim Peebles at the community pantry. Image: Steve Brown/DCT Media. There was tea, coffee and scones available. Activities were put on as locals gathered to celebrate the life of the Queen. Joey Jamieson, 6, plays soft tennis. Locals were invited to raise a cup of tea in the Queen's memory. Nevah Richardson, 4, plays archery.