Pictures: Leslie residents raise a cup of tea to the Queen

Families in Leslie got together on Monday to “raise a cup of tea to the Queen” on the day of her state funeral.

The Leslie Community Pantry encouraged the community to come together as the Queen was laid rest.

Sporting equipment was laid out for children to play with while tea, coffee and scones were provided by the community group.

The group made the decision to stay open after discussing with locals how they wanted to “celebrate the wonderful life” of the Queen as a community.

Families joined together to play archery and tennis with their children while celebrating the “remarkable” life of the Queen with Union Jack flags and a Paddington bear.