Top 20 most expensive properties sold in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Top 20 most expensive properties sold in Tayside and Fife

By Maria Gran
September 20 2022, 2.45pm Updated: September 20 2022, 4.20pm
Camusericht Lodge features an indoor swimming pool.
Camusericht Lodge features an indoor swimming pool.

In the last year, 42 properties over £1 million have been sold in Tayside and Fife.

From Crail to Rannoch, properties across Courier country have fetched up to £4.2m over the past year.

Dundee and Angus have seen four properties over £1m sold, Perthshire can tally up 16, whereas Fife reaches the top with 22, according to research by Property Solvers.

Tayside and Fife’s priciest properties

1. Penthouse Residence, Hamilton Grand, St Andrews – £4,200,000
2. Apartment 25, Hamilton Grand, St Andrews – £4,130,000

The top two entries both belong to homes within Hamilton Grand.

Overlooking St Andrews’ Old Course, it is a 27-apartment building with seven floors. It features two, three and four bedroom homes.

Inside one of the Hamilton Grand's 27 apartments.
Inside one of the Hamilton Grand’s 27 apartments.

It has set Scottish records for the price of a flat. Bank of Scotland research also listed Golf Place as Scotland’s most expensive street.

3. Gifford Court, Crail – £2,975,678
4. Apartment 14, Hamilton Grand, St Andrews – £2,000,000
The Hamilton Grand houses two, three and four bedroom apartments.
5. Apartment 19, Hamilton Grand, St Andrews – £1,994,999
6. Camusericht Lodge Estate, Rannoch, Pitlochry – £1,831,000

Camusericht Lodge sits in 66 acres of its own land, including a huge stretch of Loch Rannoch’s foreshore, gazing across the waters to the distant peaks of Glen Lyon.

The main house offers four reception rooms, nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a self-contained one bedroom staff flat on the first floor.

Camusericht Lodge even has its own games room.
Camusericht Lodge even has its own games room.

Adjacent to the lodge is a building containing a heated indoor swimming pool, games room, kitchen and bathroom.

7. Castleview, The Scores, St Andrews – £1,750,000

The Scores has previously been named Tayside and Fife’s most expensive street and the sixth most expensive street in Scotland.

8. Tullis House, Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews – £1,700,000

Tullis House in Hepburn Gardens came on the market for the first time in nearly 20 years last summer.

Inside Tullis House, St Andrews
The previous owners of Tullis House first bought the lower flat before buying the upper and converting it back to one house.

Built in 1888, the Victorian era home sits in a good sized plot surrounded by a walled garden.

9. Hartfield, Mount Melville, St Andrews – £1,700,000
10. Whitedene, Caledonian Crescent, Gleneagles – £1,680,000
11. Steprock House, Gillespie Terrace, St Andrews – £1,635,000
12. Cairnbank, Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews – £1,600,000
Hepburn Gardens in St Andrews.
Hepburn Gardens in St Andrews.
13. Earlscroft, Grange Road, Earlsferry, Leven – £1,500,000
14. Dundee Road, Broughty Ferry – £1,470,000
15. Pembroke, Market Street, St. Andrews – £1,452,500
16. Apartment 23, Hamilton Grand, St Andrews – £1,450,000
17. Ardlebank, Ballintuim – £1,300,000

Ardlebank in Ballintuim is an eco home with a spiral staircase, jawdropping balcony view and even its own lift.

The Ballintuim house
The Ballintuim house is bursting with tech. An app controls the temperature of every room, cameras look out on the exterior and speakers are wired into the living room and bedrooms.

Both Ardlebank and Berrybrae Farm in Blairgowrie were put up for sale in December 2021 by EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford.

Berrybrae Farm was sold in June 2022, when it was relisted for offers over £1.1m.

18. New Park Place, St. Andrews – £1,300,000
19. Easter Ogil, Glenogil – £1,250,000
20. Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Garden, St. Andrews – £1,250,000

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

(PA)
FTSE slips lower as interest rate rise fears hit housing stocks
The total number of administrations in 2022 remains below pre-pandemic levels, Kroll added (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
August saw highest number of companies collapsing this year, analysis shows
Electricity pylons run across Romney Marsh in Kent from Dungeness nuclear power station. Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06 percent rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household’s yearly bill from GBP 1,971 to GBP 3,549 from October. Picture date: Friday August 26, 2022.
Businesses await details of support to cope with soaring energy bills
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time
0
The RMT also said its members at Network Rail and 14 train operators will strike on October 1 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Travel disruption expected as fresh rail strikes confirmed for October
Fuller’s has said its energy bills will jump £10 million without Government support (Alamy/PA)
Pub firm Fuller’s set for £10m energy bill hike without Government help
Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley. The retail veteran has said he will step down from the board of his Frasers retail empire next month (Owen Humphrys/PA)
Mike Ashley: Who is the controversial retail magnate?
Liz Truss has said soaring energy bills are a ‘price worth paying’ to secure the UK’s ‘long-term security’ as the fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine causes costs to spike (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Liz Truss: Rising power bills are ‘price worth paying’ for long-term UK security
(John Nguyen/PA)
Moonpig shares drop as business focuses on card sales
Allwyn has been confirmed as the next licence-holder for the National Lottery after rivals dropped appeals (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Allwyn formally secures National Lottery licence after appeals dropped

More from The Courier

The number plate was left outside Blackness Primary School.
Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Martel Maxwell Dundee United fans column Picture shows; Dundee United fans at Ibrox. A. Ibrox. Supplied by SNS/DCT Media Date; 20/09/2022
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
A 20mph zone sign.
New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets
0
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time
0
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Dundee United senior stars on scoresheet as Tangerines claim last-gasp Reserve Cup win
0