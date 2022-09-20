Top 20 most expensive properties sold in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the last year, 42 properties over £1 million have been sold in Tayside and Fife.

From Crail to Rannoch, properties across Courier country have fetched up to £4.2m over the past year.

Dundee and Angus have seen four properties over £1m sold, Perthshire can tally up 16, whereas Fife reaches the top with 22, according to research by Property Solvers.

Tayside and Fife’s priciest properties

1. Penthouse Residence, Hamilton Grand, St Andrews – £4,200,000

2. Apartment 25, Hamilton Grand, St Andrews – £4,130,000

The top two entries both belong to homes within Hamilton Grand.

Overlooking St Andrews’ Old Course, it is a 27-apartment building with seven floors. It features two, three and four bedroom homes.

It has set Scottish records for the price of a flat. Bank of Scotland research also listed Golf Place as Scotland’s most expensive street.

3. Gifford Court, Crail – £2,975,678

4. Apartment 14, Hamilton Grand, St Andrews – £2,000,000

5. Apartment 19, Hamilton Grand, St Andrews – £1,994,999

6. Camusericht Lodge Estate, Rannoch, Pitlochry – £1,831,000

Camusericht Lodge sits in 66 acres of its own land, including a huge stretch of Loch Rannoch’s foreshore, gazing across the waters to the distant peaks of Glen Lyon.

The main house offers four reception rooms, nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a self-contained one bedroom staff flat on the first floor.

Adjacent to the lodge is a building containing a heated indoor swimming pool, games room, kitchen and bathroom.

7. Castleview, The Scores, St Andrews – £1,750,000

The Scores has previously been named Tayside and Fife’s most expensive street and the sixth most expensive street in Scotland.

8. Tullis House, Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews – £1,700,000

Tullis House in Hepburn Gardens came on the market for the first time in nearly 20 years last summer.

Built in 1888, the Victorian era home sits in a good sized plot surrounded by a walled garden.

9. Hartfield, Mount Melville, St Andrews – £1,700,000

10. Whitedene, Caledonian Crescent, Gleneagles – £1,680,000

11. Steprock House, Gillespie Terrace, St Andrews – £1,635,000

12. Cairnbank, Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews – £1,600,000

13. Earlscroft, Grange Road, Earlsferry, Leven – £1,500,000

14. Dundee Road, Broughty Ferry – £1,470,000

15. Pembroke, Market Street, St. Andrews – £1,452,500

16. Apartment 23, Hamilton Grand, St Andrews – £1,450,000

17. Ardlebank, Ballintuim – £1,300,000

Ardlebank in Ballintuim is an eco home with a spiral staircase, jawdropping balcony view and even its own lift.

Both Ardlebank and Berrybrae Farm in Blairgowrie were put up for sale in December 2021 by EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford.

Berrybrae Farm was sold in June 2022, when it was relisted for offers over £1.1m.

18. New Park Place, St. Andrews – £1,300,000

19. Easter Ogil, Glenogil – £1,250,000

20. Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Garden, St. Andrews – £1,250,000