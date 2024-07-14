Prime Minister condemns ‘appalling’ shooting at Donald Trump rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Prime Minister condemns ‘appalling’ shooting at Donald Trump rally

The former US president was rushed off the stage at a Pennsylvania rally as gunshots rang out.

By Reporter
Former president Donald Trump is helped off the stage by secret service agents with blood on his face after a shooting incident at a campaign event
Former president Donald Trump is helped off the stage by secret service agents. Image: (Gene J Puskar/AP).

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” at the shooting at a campaign rally for former US president Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

Mr Trump, who was “safe” according to a spokesman, said on his Truth Social media platform that a bullet had “pierced” his ear before he was dragged to the ground by Secret Service agents.

The suspected gunman was killed while the Secret Service confirmed one person in the crowd had died and two others had been “critically injured”.

The Prime Minister said: “I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden, pictured at a Nato summit in Washington, DC, this month, have both condemned the Pennsylvania shooting. Image: Shutterstock.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the Government “condemns all forms of political violence in the strongest terms”.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “As we monitor the shocking developments in Pennsylvania, our thoughts and best wishes are with President Trump – along with every victim and their families.”

‘Attempted assassination’

Former Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson said it was “a miracle that Donald Trump escaped an attempted assassination”.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he added: “As we give thanks for his safety we are reminded once again of the tragic fragility of democracy in the face of violence and unreason.

“Our thoughts are with the president and the Trump family.”

President Joe Biden said he hoped to speak to Mr Trump and that “everybody must condemn” the shooting.

US President Joe Biden at a lectern
US President Joe Biden condemned the shooting and said he plans to speak to Donald Trump. Image: Shutterstock.

“We cannot allow this to be happening,” Mr Biden said. “The idea that there’s violence in America like this is just unheard of.”

World leaders joined with Sir Keir in condemning the attack, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese labelling the incident “concerning and confronting”.

He said on X: “There is no place for violence in the democratic process.

“I am relieved to hear reports that former president Trump is now safe.”

I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.” US presidential candidate Donald Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added that he was “sickened” by the shooting.

“It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable,” he said.

“My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

Former prime minister Liz Truss tweeted “Pray for President Trump” while ex-Conservative home secretary Suella Braveman described events in Pennsylvania as “appalling scenes”.

Mr Trump had been presenting a chart of border crossing numbers to the crowd then shots rang out across the crowd.

Secret service agents rushed the stage as footage from the event captured screams ringing out from the crowd.

Donald Trump ‘fine’ after Pennsylvania incident

The bangs continued as agents tended to him before Mr Trump got back up and pumped his fist before he was whisked to his motorcade to leave the venue.

Posting on Truth Social, Mr Trump said: “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

“Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.”

Spokesman Steven Cheung added that Mr Trump is “fine” and gives his thanks to “law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act”.

More from News

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Police appeal after break-in at Glenearn Road in Perth Picture shows; Glenearn Road, Perth . Glenearn Road, Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Men in lumberjack shirts raid Perth yard
Pippa McKay, 7, surrounded by bubbles at DEBRA Fest. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Music, fun and memories of brave Adana at Montrose DEBRA Fest
Vintage tractor football at the Glamis Extravaganza. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Great pictures as 48th Glamis Extravaganza pulls classic car fans to Angus
Garry Gold in his police days. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Former Dundee police officer stalked Angus neighbours by pointing camera and lights at their…
Paul McCafferty returned to Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth 'Jekyll and Hyde' abuser throttled girlfriend and threatened to kill her
Dalmahoy Drive
Car and caravan destroyed in deliberate fire within Dundee park
Rachael Harrison has been traced by officers.
Missing Dundee girl, 13, traced 'safe and well'
The Cadham Centre shops off Huntsman's Road.
Woman, 54, charged in connection with attempted murder in Glenrothes
Car fire on Melville Close
Fire crews tackle car blaze on Glenrothes street
Sergio Baretto has organised a new family fun day
Broughty Ferry cafe owner sets up family event to combat anti-social behaviour