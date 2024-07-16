‘Almighty bang’ heard as car crashes at roundabout in Rosyth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Almighty bang’ heard as car crashes at roundabout in Rosyth

Emergency services were called.

By Chloe Burrell & Neil Henderson
Emergency services were called to Queensferry Road in Rosyth on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to Queensferry Road in Rosyth on Tuesday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Emergency services attended a one-car crash in Rosyth.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to Queensferry Road roundabout outside Tesco on Tuesday morning.

Three people were checked over at the scene.

Stagecoach posted on X that services were being diverted from Queensferry Road along Park Road and Kings Road.

Three people checked over following Rosyth crash

One Queensferry Road resident said she was woken by an “almighty explosion-like bang” at around 7am.

She said: ”I was just getting up at around 7am as normal when I heard an almighty explosion-like bang outside.

“I rushed to the window to open the curtain and immediately saw a car had crashed through the barriers facing the roundabout.

“The car has taken out the lamppost and was facing the opposite way on the grass verge.

“The emergency services were here very quickly including two fire engines, an ambulance and lots of police.

“I’ve seen some amount of crashes on this roundabout in the 40 years I’ve lived here and this is amongst the worst.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7am to attend a road traffic collision on Queensferry Road, Rosyth.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, officers received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Queensferry Road, Rosyth.

“Three people have been checked over at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation