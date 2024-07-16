‘Almighty bang’ heard as car crashes at roundabout in Rosyth

Emergency services attended a one-car crash in Rosyth.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to Queensferry Road roundabout outside Tesco on Tuesday morning.

Three people were checked over at the scene.

Stagecoach posted on X that services were being diverted from Queensferry Road along Park Road and Kings Road.

One Queensferry Road resident said she was woken by an “almighty explosion-like bang” at around 7am.

She said: ”I was just getting up at around 7am as normal when I heard an almighty explosion-like bang outside.

“I rushed to the window to open the curtain and immediately saw a car had crashed through the barriers facing the roundabout.

“The car has taken out the lamppost and was facing the opposite way on the grass verge.

“The emergency services were here very quickly including two fire engines, an ambulance and lots of police.

“I’ve seen some amount of crashes on this roundabout in the 40 years I’ve lived here and this is amongst the worst.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7am to attend a road traffic collision on Queensferry Road, Rosyth.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, officers received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Queensferry Road, Rosyth.

“Three people have been checked over at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”