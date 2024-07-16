Dundee council leader says ‘more must be done’ over Camperdown Park ‘neglect’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee council leader says ‘more must be done’ over Camperdown Park ‘neglect’

An opposition councillor slammed the state of the park's toilets, furniture, duck pond and former golf course.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Political opponents Daniel Coleman and John Alexander, and Camperdown Park,
Political opponents Daniel Coleman and John Alexander agree that something has to be done about Camperdown Park, Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson/Fraser Macpherson/Alan Richardson

The leader of Dundee City Council admits more needs to be done about the “embarrassing neglect” of the city’s Camperdown Park.

John Alexander says the park’s deterioration has been caused by lack of funding and that major improvements are required.

His admission comes after a call for action to breathe new life into what should be the “jewel in Dundee’s crown”.

Councillor ‘horrified’ at Camperdown Park

Strathmartine Liberal Democrat councillor Daniel Coleman spoke out after a recent visit to Camperdown Park.

He said: “There is something of a terrible irony of a ‘take pride in your park’ sign placed by the very council that has not maintained the area of the park beside it.”

Camperdown park neglect
Irony over “take pride in your park” sign. Image: Fraser Macpherson

Mr Coleman said he was horrified by the many issues he saw including:

  • the state of the mansion house
  • smelly, overflowing toilets
  • vandalised park furniture
  • unkempt duck pond full of algae
  • very poor state of the former golf course
  • weeds in many spots

He added: “I have received lots of concerns from constituents about the state of parts of the park and I therefore undertook a site visit recently and was honestly shocked by the council’s neglect of what should be a jewel in Dundee’s crown.

“The council should be ashamed of the neglect and I have written to the directors of city development and neighbourhood services demanding action to address the issues urgently.”

Camperdown Park neglect
Councillor Daniel Coleman at Camperdown mansion house. Image: Fraser Macpherson

On the mansion house, Mr Coleman said: “There has been no progress on achieving a positive use for it but the large amount weeds around the entrance and steps sort of sum up the years of neglect.

“The toilets at the mansion are in poor shape with a leak in the ladies’ toilet leading to soaking wet floors, toilet bowls very slow to refill and little water coming out of the taps.

Camperdown Park neglect
The entrance to the public toilet block. Image: Fraser Macpherson
Camperdown Park neglect
The overgrown duck pond. Image: Fraser Macpherson
Camperdown Park neglect
The damaged picnic table. Image: Fraser Macpherson

“The council did attend to immediate issues but the toilets are in embarrassingly poor shape and smell badly.

“The load of weeds right outside are hardly an advertisement for the council’s ‘maintenance’ of the toilets and the park.”

He added that the park furniture needs to be checked with one BBQ table badly burnt with a hole in it.

State of former golf course ‘screams neglect’

He said the former golf course and driving range “scream neglect”, and remarked on the state of the duck pond.

“It is completely neglected – full of algae and it looks like it has had no maintenance in a very long time.”

Camperdown Park neglect
An overgrown area at Camperdown Park. Image: Fraser Macpherson

He continued: “There are 27 fewer grounds maintenance and parks staff than in 2015 and that is wholly down to a council administration that lacks ambition for Dundee.

“It is tragic to see the deterioration at Camperdown Park.”

Dundee Council leader blames lack of funding

The leader of Dundee City Council, John Alexander (SNP), agrees the problem stems from a lack of funding.

He said: “These issues are illustrative of the huge issue of council funding, or the lack of it, that I’ve long highlighted.

Camperdown park neglect
John Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson

“I’ve received similar contact from users and often visit the park with my own children, and I agree that more needs to be done but that applies across the board, not just at Camperdown Park.

“I want to see improved public spaces, parks and the environment generally, as we all do.

“To do that, councils need the budget to meet those needs.”

Park has become an ‘overgrown jungle’

Former Dundee University rector and Courier columnist Jim Spence said: “I live just a mile from the park and run and cycle through it regularly.

“It has become an overgrown jungle, a rampant wasteland of thigh-high unkempt grass.

“What was previously a superb and challenging council golf course is hidden submerged below a wilderness of weeds.”

camperdown park neglect
Courier columnist Jim Spence. Image: DC Thomson

He added: “Camperdown House, a magnificent property which could be used for a multitude of activities, lies forlorn and abandoned, its original grandeur fading by the day.

“What was once a magnificent jewel in the city’s crown is now tarnished like a cheap piece of tat.”

Conversation