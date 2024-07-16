Dundee hail ‘tremendous servant’ as Cammy Kerr leaves Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee hail ‘tremendous servant’ as Cammy Kerr leaves Dens Park

The full-back has left the club he has served since the age of eight.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee's Cammy Kerr with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr lifts Dundee's Championship trophy in 2023. Image: SNS

Dundee have paid tribute to Cammy Kerr after the long-serving full-back left the club.

Kerr, 28, first signed for the club he grew up supporting aged just eight, and, over the next two decades, became part of the furniture at Dens Park.

He earned a testimonial last season and, in total, made almost 300 appearances for the Dark Blues.

However, he is now free to sign permanently with another club for the first time in his career, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Inverness Caley Thistle.

Cammy Kerr addresses the crowd at Dens Park after his testimonial match against Celtic last season. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Kerr, who signed his first professional contract in 2012, has claimed two Championship titles with Dundee and one Premiership play-off win.

Announcing the popular defender’s departure, the Dee said: “Dundee Football Club can today confirm that Cammy Kerr has left the club.

“Cammy has been with the club since the age of eight and worked his way through the youth ranks and into the first team. He would then go on to play 272 competitive matches for the Dee.

“Cammy has been a tremendous servant to Dundee Football Club and he has given so much to the club.

“Cammy we wish you all the very best for the next chapter in your career.”

