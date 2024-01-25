Dundee FC Dundee’s Cammy Kerr makes Inverness loan switch The Dens Park stalwart has joined Duncan Ferguson's side. By George Cran Updated January 25 2024, 12:39pm Updated January 25 2024, 12:39pm Share Dundee’s Cammy Kerr makes Inverness loan switch Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4876881/dundees-cammy-kerr-set-for-inverness-switch/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS Cammy Kerr has joined Inverness for the rest of the season. The Dundee stalwart was told to find a new club this week by Dens Park manager Tony Docherty. Kerr has been left out of each of Docherty’s matchday squads since returning from the winter break. The 28-year-old celebrated his testimonial year at Dundee in 2023 but has started just four games since Docherty took over in the summer. Cammy Kerr enjoys his testimonial in November. Image: SNS Now he’s joined Duncan Ferguson in the Highlands after agreeing a loan deal until the end of the season. Inverness sit seventh in the Championship and face a trip to high-flying Raith Rovers on Saturday. That could see Kerr make his debut against a fellow Dundee loanee in Shaun Byrne. Kerr is contracted to the Dark Blues until 2025.
