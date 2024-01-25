Dundee’s Cammy Kerr makes Inverness loan switch

Cammy Kerr has joined Inverness for the rest of the season.

The Dundee stalwart was told to find a new club this week by Dens Park manager Tony Docherty.

Kerr has been left out of each of Docherty’s matchday squads since returning from the winter break.

The 28-year-old celebrated his testimonial year at Dundee in 2023 but has started just four games since Docherty took over in the summer.

Now he’s joined Duncan Ferguson in the Highlands after agreeing a loan deal until the end of the season.

Inverness sit seventh in the Championship and face a trip to high-flying Raith Rovers on Saturday.

That could see Kerr make his debut against a fellow Dundee loanee in Shaun Byrne.

Kerr is contracted to the Dark Blues until 2025.