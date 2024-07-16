Emergency services close busy Dundee road after three-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Emergency services close busy Dundee road after three-vehicle crash

There are reports of two casualties.

By James Simpson
Emergency services at Riverside Drive, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Emergency services at Riverside Drive, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Emergency services have closed a busy Dundee road after a three-vehicle crash.

Police descended on Riverside Drive near the Amazon depot shortly before 2pm on Tuesday.

The road remains closed as emergency services deal with the incident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 1.55pm on Tuesday, July 17, to a report of a three-car crash on Riverside Drive (A85) near the roundabout at Loverose Way.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed.”

Police arrived at around 2pm on Tuesday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were requested to attend at Riverside Drive in connection with an RTC just after 2pm.

“Two appliances from Blackness were dispatched to the scene and hydraulic equipment was in use.

“There are reports of two casualties.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

