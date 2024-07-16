Emergency services close busy Dundee road after three-vehicle crash

Emergency services have closed a busy Dundee road after a three-vehicle crash.

Police descended on Riverside Drive near the Amazon depot shortly before 2pm on Tuesday.

The road remains closed as emergency services deal with the incident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 1.55pm on Tuesday, July 17, to a report of a three-car crash on Riverside Drive (A85) near the roundabout at Loverose Way.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were requested to attend at Riverside Drive in connection with an RTC just after 2pm.

“Two appliances from Blackness were dispatched to the scene and hydraulic equipment was in use.

“There are reports of two casualties.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.