Two women in hospital after three-car crash on busy Dundee road

Two women are in hospital after a three-car crash on a busy Dundee road.

Police descended on Riverside Drive near the Amazon depot shortly before 2pm on Tuesday.

The road was closed for over 3 hours as the emergency services dealt with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 1.55pm on Tuesday, 17 July, to a report of a three-car crash on Riverside Drive (A85) near the roundabout at Loverose Way.

“Emergency services attended and two women were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were requested to attend at Riverside Drive in connection with an RTC just after 2pm.

“Two appliances from Blackness were dispatched to the scene and hydraulic equipment was in use.

“There were reports of two casualties.

“We received the stop message at 3.16pm.”