Average speed cameras to be introduced on stretch of M80 near Stirling

Average speed cameras are set to be introduced on a stretch of the M80 near Stirling as roadworks continue.

The Junction 9 northbound off-slip has been closed for safety reasons since June 28 due to “significant subsidence”.

A temporary link road bypassing the affected area is under construction and is expected to open to traffic next week.

Overnight closures will be in place on the M80 northbound from 8.30pm until 6am on Thursday, Friday and Monday – allowing the link road to be surfaced.

Traffic will be diverted 10 miles during the closures, via the M876 to M9 Junction 9.

Once the temporary link road opens, average speed cameras will enforce reduced speed limits over a three-kilometre stretch of the northbound carriageway.

M90 average speed cameras ‘necessary for safety’

Tommy Deans, Bear Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “Construction of the temporary link road has progressed well and we expect it to open to traffic by early next week, restoring access to Pirnhall Roundabout and Stirling Services from the M80 northbound.

“Motorists should be aware that Police Scotland average speed cameras will be enforcing reduced speed limits while the temporary link road is in operation.

“This is necessary for safety due to tighter than normal bends in the road layout.

“We are working at pace to complete ground investigations, design a long-term repair of the main slip road and certify and construct that design.

“We’re grateful to road users and local communities for their continuing patience in the meantime.”

Real-time journey information is available on the Traffic Scotland website.