Dundee city centre could become 20mph zone as council plan approved

Large swathes of Dundee – including the city centre – look set to become 20mph zones as council plans are given the green light.

At a committee meeting on Monday councillors approved a programme of road safety improvements to be rolled out across Dundee.

This included the conversion of dozens of areas into 20mph zones, which will be implemented over seven phases.

On the list are the city centre, Lochee, Blackness and Charleston.

The implementation of a 20mph zone in the city centre will not happen until phase seven.

Council chiefs say each phase will cost around £150,000 to complete and be funded by Transport Scotland.

Work already underway on 20mph zones

Initial work has already been completed in the areas earmarked for phase one – including Kirkton, St Mary’s, Ardler and Mid Craigie.

The 20mph zones in these areas will be implemented before the current financial year concludes.

Consultation will also begin for phase two in this time. The areas included are:

Camphill Road

Downie Park

Elmwood

Logie

Lawers Drive

No date has been given for the completion of phases three to seven as these are awaiting confirmation of funding.

But speaking at Monday’s committee meeting, head of sustainable transport and roads in Dundee, Ewan McNorton, said they hoped work would start as soon as possible.

Map of proposed Dundee 20mph zones

About a third of the city’s roads are currently under 20mph restrictions.

This will rise to 45% when the phase two areas are implemented.

The map below, produced by Dundee City Council, shows both existing and proposed 20mph zones and what phase they are scheduled for.

The extension of 20mph zones across Dundee is an attempt to reduce road casualties.

These limits do not apply to main roads such as the Kingsway.

Charities, such as Brake, believe 20mph should be adopted on all urban roads across the UK.

The limit has already been introduced in some parts of Perth and Kinross, Angus and Fife.