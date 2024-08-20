Pictures as demolition work begins at former Glenrothes pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pictures as demolition work begins at former Glenrothes pub

It will be transformed into a new convenience store and hot food takeaway.

By Ben MacDonald
The former Cooper's Bar in Glenrothes is being demolished.
The former Cooper's Bar is being demolished. Image: Audrey Penman

Demolition work at the site of a former Glenrothes pub has begun.

Residents spotted work taking place at the Dixon Arms in Glamis Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The pub, which was also known as Cooper’s Bar, has been permanently closed for some time.

A planning application, submitted by Glasgow-based Scotsman Group, was approved by Fife Council last year.

In the application, the developer mentioned concern for potential break-ins and fires due to the time the building had been vacant.

A supporting statement said: “It contributes negatively to the Glamis Centre and needs to be re-purposed in a meaningful way.

“After dark the pedestrian-only area becomes a place where you wouldn’t want to walk through. Having derelict empty units contributes to the sense of foreboding.”

Demolition work began on Tuesday. Image: Audrey Penman
The pub had sat empty for some time. Image: Audrey Penman
Locals witnessed the work taking place. Image: Audrey Penman
A One-O-One store and a hot takeaway outlet will be installed. Image: Audrey Penman
Planning permission was approved last year. Image: Audrey Penman
What the pub looked like before the demolition. Image: Google Street View

Now plans have been approved, the group hopes to install a new convenience store and hot food takeaway.

Family owned One-O-One, Scotland’s largest convenience chain, will run the convenience store, taking up 50% of the original pub space.

It is not yet known what takeaway will be installed in the new building. There will also be a car park with 20 parking spaces.

The work comes a fortnight after the demolition of one of Glenrothes’ landmark buildings – Rothesay House – got underway.

