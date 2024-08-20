Pictures as demolition work begins at former Glenrothes pub

Demolition work at the site of a former Glenrothes pub has begun.

Residents spotted work taking place at the Dixon Arms in Glamis Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The pub, which was also known as Cooper’s Bar, has been permanently closed for some time.

A planning application, submitted by Glasgow-based Scotsman Group, was approved by Fife Council last year.

In the application, the developer mentioned concern for potential break-ins and fires due to the time the building had been vacant.

A supporting statement said: “It contributes negatively to the Glamis Centre and needs to be re-purposed in a meaningful way.

“After dark the pedestrian-only area becomes a place where you wouldn’t want to walk through. Having derelict empty units contributes to the sense of foreboding.”

Now plans have been approved, the group hopes to install a new convenience store and hot food takeaway.

Family owned One-O-One, Scotland’s largest convenience chain, will run the convenience store, taking up 50% of the original pub space.

It is not yet known what takeaway will be installed in the new building. There will also be a car park with 20 parking spaces.

The work comes a fortnight after the demolition of one of Glenrothes’ landmark buildings – Rothesay House – got underway.