E-scooter shop opens in Dundee due to demand from customers travelling to Edinburgh

Customers were taking scooters on the bus to the capital for repairs.

By James Simpson
Mark Bain inside his e-scooter shop Skootz in Lyon Street, Dundee
Mark Bain inside his new shop in Lyon Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

An e-scooter business has opened in Dundee due to demand from local customers.

Skootz has transformed a former tattoo studio at the junction of Lyon Street and Dens Road.

The business specialises in the sales of e-scooters and e-bikes while offering a repair  service onsite.

Owner Mark Bain started the business in Edinburgh after being made redundant from the retail sector during the pandemic.

Mark outside his new store in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

In the past four years, he has opened a further store in Glasgow, creating nine jobs in total.

The 48-year-old told The Courier: “This had initially started as a side hustle repairing scooters, and then we bought some scooters.

“We had an online shop initially and it’s grown from there.

“This is our third site in Scotland now.

“Customers who were travelling from Dundee were urging us to open locally.

“They were taking their scooters through on the bus to get them repaired in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Some vehicles in for repairs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“We’ve already had several repairs coming in since opening on Monday.

“There is a manager in the store in Dundee and we’re looking to hire a part-time trainee technician.”

Owner of Skootz in Dundee wants e-scooters allowed in public spaces

Mark said he hopes the UK government will soon push through legislation to make e-scooters legal to ride in public spaces.

E-scooters became legal to use on public road roads in Ireland on May 20, 2024.

E-scooters are currently not allowed in public spaces. Image:  Shutterstock

Mark added: “We are aware there are tests being done in England.

“The UK is the last country to make them legal.

“We’re very much behind other parts of Europe regarding using e-scooters.

“There are notices in the shop which show the current laws from Police Scotland regarding the rules.

“There are an estimated 1.5 million privately owned scooter users in the UK.

“The legislation needs to be written up and it will actually help the police in the long run if there were set rules – folk wearing helmets and hi-vis for example.”

With every sale of an e-scooter and e-bike Mark will issue a free helmet to his customers.

Elsewhere, Asda has confirmed its Milton of Craigie store will be returning to 24-hour opening times in the coming weeks.

Conversation