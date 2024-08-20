Asda reveals when Dundee store will again be city’s only 24-hour supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Asda reveals when Dundee store will again be city’s only 24-hour supermarket

The store cut its opening hours in May.

By Andrew Robson
Asda at Milton of Craigie in Dundee.
Asda at Milton of Craigie in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

An Asda in Dundee will return to 24-hour opening times in the coming weeks.

The supermarket at Milton of Craigie cut its hours after a security guard was attacked with a glass bottle in May.

A 27-year-old man was reported to prosecutors following the incident.

Three months later Asda has confirmed the store – which was Dundee’s only 24-hour supermarket – will revert to its usual opening hours in the “coming weeks”.

Upgrade work at Asda Milton of Craigie in Dundee

The store has continued to close early amid ongoing upgrades as part of a wider store enhancement program.

Asda said it is likely the store will return to 24 hours in the first couple of weeks of September.

The nationwide £50m upgrade programme will see larger stores including new foyers, new season aisles and new food-to-go services.

It comes as budget retailer Aldi is set to open its fourth store on Tom Johnston Road near Broughty Ferry on Thursday.

More from Dundee

Emergency services were called to a crash on Arran Drive on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson/Supplied
One person taken to hospital after crash on Dundee road
Scotland drugs deaths
Spike in Dundee and Fife drugs deaths as city remains among worst in Europe
3
Bradley Forsyth and Gavin Liddell
Second Dundee man jailed after Arbroath robbery victim left with bruise on the brain
Grace Nichol and her partners are getting set to reopen the Ancrum Arms on Friday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Ancrum Arms pub in Dundee reopening under new management
brandon mcilravey death
Tributes paid to 'soft-hearted' Dundee bouncer Big B, 26, found dead at home
Shadman Khan leaves court
Dundee massage parlour sex act leads to court for engineer
Dundee court
Woman tells trial she fled Dundee for Aberdeen to escape prostitution
Architect's image of how new Dundee FC stadium could look.
Little-known Camperdown Park legislation raised during Dundee FC stadium application
10
A Royal Air Force A400M Atlas aircraft, flying out of RAF Brize Norton on Saturday May 6, 2023.
Route revealed of RAF transporter spotted flying low over Tayside and Fife
5
Shahid Ramzan
Broughty Ferry fraudster to pay further £83k in criminal gains

Conversation