Asda reveals when Dundee store will again be city’s only 24-hour supermarket

An Asda in Dundee will return to 24-hour opening times in the coming weeks.

The supermarket at Milton of Craigie cut its hours after a security guard was attacked with a glass bottle in May.

A 27-year-old man was reported to prosecutors following the incident.

Three months later Asda has confirmed the store – which was Dundee’s only 24-hour supermarket – will revert to its usual opening hours in the “coming weeks”.

Upgrade work at Asda Milton of Craigie in Dundee

The store has continued to close early amid ongoing upgrades as part of a wider store enhancement program.

Asda said it is likely the store will return to 24 hours in the first couple of weeks of September.

The nationwide £50m upgrade programme will see larger stores including new foyers, new season aisles and new food-to-go services.

It comes as budget retailer Aldi is set to open its fourth store on Tom Johnston Road near Broughty Ferry on Thursday.