Female cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Stirling

Police were called to Causewayhead Road on Thursday.

By Chloe Burrell & Isla Glen
Police on Causewayhead Road in Stirling.
Police were called to Causewayhead Road in Stirling on Thursday. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A female cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Stirling.

Police were called to the Causewayhead Road area shortly before 3pm on Thursday.

The cyclist was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

The extent of her injuries is not known.

One man, who lives locally to the area but did not see the incident, told The Courier: “It’s a popular route for cyclists as the university is so close.

“I hope the cyclist is all right.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on Causewayhead Road, Stirling, around 2.55pm on Thursday September 5 2024.

“The female cyclist was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation