Man, 69, in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by bus in Stirling

A 69-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a double-decker bus in Stirling.

The incident happened shortly after noon on Sunday on Cowane Street at its junction with Douglas Street.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

His injuries are described as serious but non-life threatening.

No one else was injured following the crash and the road reopened at around 6.15pm.

Police probe after pedestrian hit by bus in Stirling

Police Scotland is investigating the circumstances following the crash.

Constable Chris Currie said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“Also, if you were in a vehicle in the area at the time please check your dash-cam footage and make contact with officers if there is anything to help with our investigation.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1530 of Sunday September 8.