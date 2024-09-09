Man, 69, in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by bus in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 69, in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by bus in Stirling

The crash happened on Cowane Street on Sunday.

By Kieran Webster
Cowane Street at its junction with Douglas Street in Stirling
Cowane Street at its junction with Douglas Street in Stirling. Image: Google Street View

A 69-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a double-decker bus in Stirling.

The incident happened shortly after noon on Sunday on Cowane Street at its junction with Douglas Street.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

His injuries are described as serious but non-life threatening.

No one else was injured following the crash and the road reopened at around 6.15pm.

Police probe after pedestrian hit by bus in Stirling

Police Scotland is investigating the circumstances following the crash.

Constable Chris Currie said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“Also, if you were in a vehicle in the area at the time please check your dash-cam footage and make contact with officers if there is anything to help with our investigation.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1530 of Sunday September 8.

