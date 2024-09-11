Pair arrested after police in riot gear raid Kirkcaldy home

Two people have been arrested after police in riot gear raided a home in Kirkcaldy.

Officers turned up at a property on Lismore Avenue in the Fife town on Wednesday morning.

Onlookers reported seeing at least eight officers wearing helmets and carrying shields walking down the street before entering a house.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20am on Wednesday, officers executed a warrant at an address on Lismore Avenue in Kirkcaldy.

“A 26-year-old woman and 34-year-old man have been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”

The force has not revealed the nature of the warrant.