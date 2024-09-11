Fife Pair arrested after police in riot gear raid Kirkcaldy home The man and woman were detained as part of a warrant. By Lindsey Hamilton September 11 2024, 1:43pm September 11 2024, 1:43pm Share Pair arrested after police in riot gear raid Kirkcaldy home Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5079585/police-riot-gear-raid-kirkcaldy-home/ Copy Link Police in riot gear on Lismore Avenue in Kirkcaldy. Image: fifejammerlocations.com Two people have been arrested after police in riot gear raided a home in Kirkcaldy. Officers turned up at a property on Lismore Avenue in the Fife town on Wednesday morning. Onlookers reported seeing at least eight officers wearing helmets and carrying shields walking down the street before entering a house. Two police vans at the scene. Image: fifejammerlocations.com A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20am on Wednesday, officers executed a warrant at an address on Lismore Avenue in Kirkcaldy. “A 26-year-old woman and 34-year-old man have been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.” The force has not revealed the nature of the warrant.