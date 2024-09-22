‘Concerned’ police launch appeal for missing Callander woman, 45

Police have launched an appeal for a 45-year-old woman reported missing in Stirlingshire.

Sarah Flett, from Callander, was last seen in the Stirling Road area of the town at around 9am on Sunday.

She is described as 5ft 8 inches tall, of medium build, with long brown hair and a fringe.

Sarah was last seen wearing a dark red jumper, light blue jeans and black trainers with white soles.

Constable Jordan Hughes said: “We are concerned about Sarah’s wellbeing and are asking members of the public to keep a look out for her and report any sightings to us.

“We would also appeal to Sarah to please get in touch with someone to let us know that she is ok.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1103 of Sunday, 22 September, 2024.