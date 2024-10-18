Doune Castle features in new Outlander trailer as Sam Heughan reveals release date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Doune Castle features in new Outlander trailer as Sam Heughan reveals release date

The historic stronghold has been used in the filming of the hit TV show since the first season.

By Chloe Burrell
Doune Castle.
Doune Castle will appear in the new series of Outlander. Image: Shutterstock

Doune Castle has been featured in the trailer for the second part of the new series of Outlander.

The landmark, in the Stirling council area and historic county of Perthshire, is expected to play a prominent role in the second part of the seventh series.

Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, and Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire Randall, revealed on Instagram that the next instalment will premiere on streaming platform Starz on November 22.

Outlander at Doune Castle.
Doune Castle will appear in the new series of Outlander. Image: Outlander/Instagram

Fans have been waiting since June 2023 to see what happens next in series seven.

The first part of the latest season of time-travelling drama, based on Diana Gabaldon’s book series, focused on the Frasers during the American Revolutionary War.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBPfwf0y6C0/

Doune Castle used for Outlander and Monty Python

Doune Castle first appeared in season one as Castle Leoch, the seat of Clan Mackenzie.

Much of the castle was used in the filming, including the huge courtyard, great hall and surrounding grounds.

The show’s 2014 debut prompted a surge in visitors, with tourists up more than 200% in the following years.

Nearby Stirling University has also been used for filming, as well as Deanston Distillery.

It became a wine warehouse for season two.

Culross in Fife is also a crucial filming location for the show and has been used in several episodes.

However, residents say they have been overwhelmed by the number of fans.

Despite this, it’s believed filming took place for Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood earlier this year.

Doune Castle is also well-known for appearing in Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The 1975 film featured local people playing peasants, knights and soldiers in the parody of the legend of King Arthur’s quest for the Holy Grail.

