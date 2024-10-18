Doune Castle features in new Outlander trailer as Sam Heughan reveals release date

Doune Castle has been featured in the trailer for the second part of the new series of Outlander.

The landmark, in the Stirling council area and historic county of Perthshire, is expected to play a prominent role in the second part of the seventh series.

Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, and Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire Randall, revealed on Instagram that the next instalment will premiere on streaming platform Starz on November 22.

Fans have been waiting since June 2023 to see what happens next in series seven.

The first part of the latest season of time-travelling drama, based on Diana Gabaldon’s book series, focused on the Frasers during the American Revolutionary War.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBPfwf0y6C0/

Doune Castle used for Outlander and Monty Python

Doune Castle first appeared in season one as Castle Leoch, the seat of Clan Mackenzie.

Much of the castle was used in the filming, including the huge courtyard, great hall and surrounding grounds.

The show’s 2014 debut prompted a surge in visitors, with tourists up more than 200% in the following years.

Nearby Stirling University has also been used for filming, as well as Deanston Distillery.

It became a wine warehouse for season two.

Culross in Fife is also a crucial filming location for the show and has been used in several episodes.

However, residents say they have been overwhelmed by the number of fans.

Despite this, it’s believed filming took place for Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood earlier this year.

Doune Castle is also well-known for appearing in Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The 1975 film featured local people playing peasants, knights and soldiers in the parody of the legend of King Arthur’s quest for the Holy Grail.