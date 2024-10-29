New Callander grocery store ‘cheaper than Co-op and Tesco’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Callander grocery store ‘cheaper than Co-op and Tesco’

U Save will also offer a one-hour delivery service.

By Stephen Eighteen
Callander U Save owner Seenithamby Sujeevan, right, with brother Seenithamby Sutharshan.
Shop owner Seenithamby Sujeevan, right, with brother Seenithamby Sutharshan. Image: Seenithamby Sujeevan

The owner of a new grocery store in Callander claims it is cheaper than town rivals Co-op and Tesco.

U Save opened on Thursday October 24 in the unit formerly occupied by Callander Drinks Company at 98 Main Street.

It is being run by Seenithamby Sujeevan, who also owns similar shops in Aberfeldy and Crieff.

The 37-year-old told The Courier: “Some of our products are cheaper than other places.”

Callander shop owner also runs stores in Aberfeldy and Crieff

Seenithamby has been in charge of Aberfeldy‘s Premier Breadalbane Stores for the past eight years, and its postmaster for the past six.

Since 2021 he has also run Day Today Express Crieff, which competes with an Aldi and Co-op.

So he believes U Save has a viable future in Callander.

The shop opened on October 24. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson
It is open until 10pm every day. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

“We chose this place because it is in the middle of the town and people can reach us easily,” he said.

“The cheapest toilet rolls in Co-op and Tesco in Callander are £2.48 for a four pack.

“Yet we sell a nine-pack for £2.25.

“Our big bags of crisps are £1.25, and our multipacks are also cheaper.”

U Save deliveries within one hour

U Save will also offer the Snappy Shopper delivery service for £3 per order.

Seenithamby continued: “With supermarkets you have to wait a couple of days to receive your goods, but we will provide same-day delivery, within 30-minutes to one hour.

“This will begin in less than one month.”

The U Save owner says it is cheaper than its rivals. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson
Bakery products are sold. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

The shop additionally has an off-licence, bakery items and Mills Milk products.

Newspaper deliveries will also be offered.

“We are so happy to be open,” Seenithamby added.

“Local people are very happy about our venture and wish us good luck.

“This week there have not been many tourists yet business has still been good.”

U Save is open Mondays to Saturdays from 8am to 10pm, and Sundays from 9am to 10pm.

