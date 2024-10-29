New Callander grocery store ‘cheaper than Co-op and Tesco’

The owner of a new grocery store in Callander claims it is cheaper than town rivals Co-op and Tesco.

U Save opened on Thursday October 24 in the unit formerly occupied by Callander Drinks Company at 98 Main Street.

It is being run by Seenithamby Sujeevan, who also owns similar shops in Aberfeldy and Crieff.

The 37-year-old told The Courier: “Some of our products are cheaper than other places.”

Callander shop owner also runs stores in Aberfeldy and Crieff

Seenithamby has been in charge of Aberfeldy‘s Premier Breadalbane Stores for the past eight years, and its postmaster for the past six.

Since 2021 he has also run Day Today Express Crieff, which competes with an Aldi and Co-op.

So he believes U Save has a viable future in Callander.

“We chose this place because it is in the middle of the town and people can reach us easily,” he said.

“The cheapest toilet rolls in Co-op and Tesco in Callander are £2.48 for a four pack.

“Yet we sell a nine-pack for £2.25.

“Our big bags of crisps are £1.25, and our multipacks are also cheaper.”

U Save deliveries within one hour

U Save will also offer the Snappy Shopper delivery service for £3 per order.

Seenithamby continued: “With supermarkets you have to wait a couple of days to receive your goods, but we will provide same-day delivery, within 30-minutes to one hour.

“This will begin in less than one month.”

The shop additionally has an off-licence, bakery items and Mills Milk products.

Newspaper deliveries will also be offered.

“We are so happy to be open,” Seenithamby added.

“Local people are very happy about our venture and wish us good luck.

“This week there have not been many tourists yet business has still been good.”

U Save is open Mondays to Saturdays from 8am to 10pm, and Sundays from 9am to 10pm.