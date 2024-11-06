Derelict Bridge of Allan eyesore villa one step closer to demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derelict Bridge of Allan eyesore villa one step closer to demolition

The site of the run-down Henderson Street property will be used for flats.

By Isla Glen
The decaying 105 Henderson Street is to be demolished. Image: Google Street View
The decaying 105 Henderson Street is to be demolished. Image: Google Street View

A derelict villa in the centre of Bridge of Allan will soon be knocked down.

A building warrant for the demolition was approved on Monday, November 4.

The work is expected to cost around £10,000, according to the application.

Woodside, located on the town’s main thoroughfare at 105 Henderson Street, has been an eyesore for decades, with boarded up windows and overgrown vegetation.

The first floor and areas of the Victorian building’s roof are thought to have collapsed.

The existing building was described as not being “practical nor desirable” for retention and renovation in the application.

The building next door, 103 Henderson Street and the former Ivy Hotel, is also set to become flats.

Local worries about ‘overdevelopment’

In August 2023, consent was granted to knock down Woodside, and build two new villas to house 14 apartments.

Two four-storey buildings are proposed for the site, with Juliet balconies and parking at the front – 14 spaces for residents, seven for visitors, and 18 spots for bikes.

How the flats are to look. Image: Bobby Halliday Architects

While many Bridge of Allan residents welcomed the redevelopment, they had concerns over overcrowding, insufficient parking, and traffic.

At the time, a spokesperson for the town’s community council wrote: “While welcoming the interest in developing the site, the application is, in our view, an overdevelopment.

“Going from what was formerly a single dwelling, albeit abandoned for a number of years, to 14 separate residences, is too much.”

Nonetheless, the plans were green-lit with conditions.

Both buildings at 103 and 105 Henderson Street were left to rot. Image: Google Street View

Previous care home plan rejected

It is not the first time a redevelopment of the Woodside property has been suggested.

In 2021, plans to convert the derelict property into a 60-bedroom care home were refused by officials.

Elsewhere in Bridge of Allan, further along the same street, the derelict Royal Hotel is up for sale.

Priced at £1.25 million, marketers Christie and Co suggest it could become residential homes, or continue as a hotel.

Conversation