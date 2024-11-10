Dundee Remembrance Sunday parade in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Remembrance Sunday parade in pictures

Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay respect to all those who gave their lives in conflict.

Dundee Remembrance Sunday. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Dundee Remembrance Sunday. Image: Elliott Cansfield
By Laura Devlin & Heather Fowlie

Dundee fell silent on Sunday as hundreds paid their respects to all those who gave their lives in conflict.

Ceremonies marking the anniversary of the Armistice took place across the city, with veterans, members of the armed forces, dignitaries and the public paying tribute.

In the city centre, a parade from Dundee High began at 10.40am before making its way down Reform Street.

The parade was followed by a two-minute silence held at the Garden of Remembrance at St Mary’s Church in the Nethergate.

Wreaths were laid at the garden in honour of the fallen and a remembrance service was held in the church.

Speaking ahead of the day, Lord Provost Bill Campbell said: “The events in the City are always moving, emotional and it is an honour to take part in them on behalf of the City.

“Dundee will take the time to reflect on the huge sacrifices of those before us, as well as those currently serving, as we come together to pay our respects.”

Here are some of the best pictures from Dundee, taken by Elliott Cansfield.

Parade from High School down Reform Street in Dundee.
Dundee Remembrance Sunday.
Salutes during the parade.
Piper plays at the church.
Wreath laying taking place at the Garden of Remembrance.
Military members gathered before the parade.
St Mary’s service.
Dundee, dignitaries, representatives of the armed forces, veterans and cadets gather before the parade.
A fantastic turnout for Remembrance day.
Dundee, dignitaries, representatives of the armed forces, veterans and cadets gathered to remember those who fell.
St Mary’s church welcomed all to their service.
A 2 minute silence was issued.
Prayers read out to the crowds.
A mark of respect to the fallen.
The pipe band lead the parade to the Garden of Remembrance.
The streets were lined up with military today.
representatives of the armed forces, veterans and cadets laid wreaths.
Inside the church service.
Hymns were sang in the church.
Lord Provost Bill Campbell joined the people of Dundee, dignitaries, representatives of the armed forces, veterans and cadets to remember those who fell.
Members of the military and veterans gathered before the service.
Flags down.
School children of Dundee attended the church service.
A strong attendance at the Remembrance service at the Garden of Remembrance.
St Mary’s Church Nethergate service to end the Remembrance events.

