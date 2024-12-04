Stirling Italian restaurant named best in central belt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stirling Italian restaurant named best in central belt

Mamma Mia has been recognised at a national awards ceremony.

By Finn Nixon
The Mamma Mia restaurant celebrates winning the Best in the Central Belt award at the Italian Awards in Glasgow. Image: Stuart Churchill Photography
The Mamma Mia restaurant celebrates winning the Best in the Central Belt award at the Italian Awards in Glasgow. Image: Stuart Churchill Photography

A Stirling Italian restaurant has been named the best in the central belt.

Mamma Mia was one of the big winners at the Scotland-wide Italian Awards in Glasgow.

The Spittal Street eatery won the Best in the Central Belt category.

Posting on the outlet’s Facebook page the owner, Saverio Santoro, said he was “beyond delighted” to scoop the gong.

He also pointed out this was the second year running that Mamma Mia had won the award.

“Thank you to our clients and my fantastic team,” he added.

The Courier visited Mamma Mia earlier this year to sample its pizza.

Mamma Mia on Spittal Street. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, La Sicilyana in Scone was among the highly recommended in the East category.

Posting on Facebook, its owners said: “The competition was fierce.

“(There were) a lot of big names in the industry as well as small family businesses like ours.

“We are immensely proud of this other achievement – in addition to last week’s Perthshire Chamber of Commerce Star Awards.”

More from News

Police raiding a house on Westwood Avenue, Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police target two homes in Kirkcaldy drug raids
Nardone's in Lochgelly. Image: Nardone's Academy of Performing Arts
Fife drama school to upgrade security after £1k break-in
Alexander Gaul
Man dropped 'stage prop handgun' outside Fife Co-op after drugs binge
First Minister John Swinney and Aviva Group chief executive Amanda Blanc open the turbine. Image: Aviva
Aviva rethinks idea for yellow logo on controversial Perth turbine over safety fears
Dundee Dental School
EXCLUSIVE: Plans to merge Dundee University nursing and dental schools in major campus shake-up
families speak out as Knife angel revealed in Perth
EXCLUSIVE: Perth families united in grief open up on knife-crime tragedies as statue arrives…
Hazel Lightbody with two other people holding a tray of mincemeat pies and Christmas wreath
Alyth traders 'save Christmas' after much-loved market falls victim to Storm Bert
Proposed site for the new station in Newburgh
EXCLUSIVE: Rail station in 'forgotten' Fife town becomes Lib Dem budget demand
Alistair Montague
Dundee carjack thug jailed for nearly seven years
Locals say they will fight the order to tear up the Dishlandtown Street garden. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Defiant Arbroath group dig in over order to remove unauthorised community garden

Conversation