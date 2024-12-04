Stirling Italian restaurant named best in central belt

A Stirling Italian restaurant has been named the best in the central belt.

Mamma Mia was one of the big winners at the Scotland-wide Italian Awards in Glasgow.

The Spittal Street eatery won the Best in the Central Belt category.

Posting on the outlet’s Facebook page the owner, Saverio Santoro, said he was “beyond delighted” to scoop the gong.

He also pointed out this was the second year running that Mamma Mia had won the award.

“Thank you to our clients and my fantastic team,” he added.

The Courier visited Mamma Mia earlier this year to sample its pizza.

Meanwhile, La Sicilyana in Scone was among the highly recommended in the East category.

Posting on Facebook, its owners said: “The competition was fierce.

“(There were) a lot of big names in the industry as well as small family businesses like ours.

“We are immensely proud of this other achievement – in addition to last week’s Perthshire Chamber of Commerce Star Awards.”