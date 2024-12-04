Police target two homes in Kirkcaldy drug raids

Police have raided two homes in Kirkcaldy in a major crackdown on drugs.

A team of more than 30 officers targeted properties on Westwood Avenue and Lawson Gardens on Wednesday morning.

Officers wearing protective gear and carrying battering rams forced entry to the houses as part of a major investigation.

The Courier was given exclusive access to the raids.

It has yet to be confirmed whether anyone has been arrested or any items seized.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

