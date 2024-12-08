Best pictures as Stirlingshire Christmas tractor run takes to the road for charity

Dozens of festively-decorated tractors made their way through Stirlingshire this weekend in memory of a local farmer.

Hundreds of onlookers enjoyed watching the procession of tractors, which were adorned with Christmas lights.

Setting off from United Auctions, the vehicles travelled across Stirling to Causewayhead, Bridge of Allan, Dunblane and Doune.

More than £2,600 was raised for the Somerville Heart Foundation ahead of the event, all in honour of the late Heather McDougall from Gargunnock.

Our photographer Kenny Smith captured the most striking moments.

