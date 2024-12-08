News Best pictures as Stirlingshire Christmas tractor run takes to the road for charity Thousands has been raised for the Somerville Heart Foundation, all in honour of the late Heather McDougall from Gargunnock. The Stirlingshire Christmas Tractor Run lit up the streets with festive, decorated tractors, raising funds for the Somerville Heart Foundation in memory of Heather MacDougal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Isla Glen & Katherine Ferries December 8 2024, 12:01pm December 8 2024, 12:01pm Share Best pictures as Stirlingshire Christmas tractor run takes to the road for charity Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5138065/best-pictures-stirlingshire-christmas-tractor-run/ Copy Link 0 comment Dozens of festively-decorated tractors made their way through Stirlingshire this weekend in memory of a local farmer. Hundreds of onlookers enjoyed watching the procession of tractors, which were adorned with Christmas lights. Setting off from United Auctions, the vehicles travelled across Stirling to Causewayhead, Bridge of Allan, Dunblane and Doune. More than £2,600 was raised for the Somerville Heart Foundation ahead of the event, all in honour of the late Heather McDougall from Gargunnock. Our photographer Kenny Smith captured the most striking moments. In a special tribute, Heather MacDougal’s family took part in the Stirlingshire Christmas Tractor Run, with her mum judging the best-decorated tractor, celebrating Heather’s memory while supporting the Somerville Heart Foundation The Steel family cheered on granddad David Kippen who was taking part in the Tractor run Stirlingshire Christmas tractor run takes to the road for charity The tractors, adorned with hundreds of twinkling lights, were the stars of the evening, lighting the way for a charity-driven cause close to the hearts of all involved. Stirlingshire Christmas Tractor Run Lights Up the Night for Charity in a Festive Tribute Tractors lit up the night sky as they rolled out from Stirling Agricultural Centre for the Stirlingshire Christmas Tractor Run, a heartfelt tribute and fundraiser. Land Rover covered with Christmas lights Dressed in their festive finest, tractors of all shapes and sizes paraded through Stirling and Dunblane, spreading Christmas cheer in every corner. A magical sight as twinkling tractors lit up not only the roads but also their shimmering reflections in the water, doubling the festive glow. From twinkling fairy lights to glowing stars, the tractors were transformed into mobile Christmas displays, creating a spectacle to remember. Festive Tractors Take Center Stage in Stirlingshire Charity Run, Spreading Joy and Hope The decorated tractors brought the spirit of Christmas to life on wheels. Elves in Action: Volunteers collected donations along the dazzling tractor route, honouring the memory of Heather Macdougal and raising funds for a vital cause. Emma Ramsay (1) and mum Toni from Blackgrange, Alloa, share a magical moment with Santa and his chief Elf during the Stirlingshire Christmas Tractor Run festivities Each decorated tractor was a masterpiece of holiday spirit, lighting up the night with creative flair. From classic Christmas themes to colourful light displays Festive tractors illuminated Stirling and Dunblane as communities came together to honour Heather Macdougal’s memory with a fundraiser for charity. Robert All from Balfron with his decorated tractor The tractors and other vehicles in the run make their way down Broad Street. Spreading festive joy and heartfelt remembrance, the Stirlingshire Christmas Tractor Run lit up Stirling and Dunblane in a magical parade of lights and generosity. The streets of Stirling and Dunblane came alive with festive tractors as the Christmas Run brought holiday magic and hope to the community. Tractors and holiday vehicles brought Broad Street to life, filling the night with lights and joy as part of the Stirlingshire Christmas Tractor Run Broad Street became a glittering pathway for the Christmas Tractor Run, as tractors and holiday vehicles rolled through Stirling in support of a charitable cause The heart of Stirling shone brightly as tractors and decorated vehicles made their way down Broad Street Joe Allan & Son tractor Karis Martin (6) and Erin Watt (6) with grandad John Leary Stirling watch the tractors and other vehicles in the run make their way down Broad Street. Broad Street became the stage for a festive spectacle as the Christmas Tractor Run passed through, turning the street into a beautiful Christmas wonderland. Tractors and festive vehicles took over Broad Street, creating a magical atmosphere as they rolled through Stirling, spreading joy and supporting the Somerville Heart Foundation As the tractors brightened Broad Street, the real gift was the generosity of the community, raising funds for the Somerville Heart Foundation in memory of Heather Macdougal The dazzling parade of tractors down Broad Street was a shining tribute to Heather Macdougal, with donations being collected along the route for the Somerville Heart Foundation to support vital heart and lung transplants Broad Street was transformed into a glowing Christmas avenue as the Stirlingshire Tractor Run made its way through Stirling, delighting spectators with its festive display. Cool Santa Graham Molloy from Tullibody A festive convoy down Broad Street: Tractors, decorated with twinkling lights, added an extra sparkle to the Stirlingshire Christmas Tractor Run route. The Christmas Tractor Run brought together festive fun and heartfelt support, with donations going toward the Somerville Heart Foundation to continue Heather Macdougal’s legacy The Stirlingshire Christmas Tractor Run’s twinkling lights were a symbol of hope, as the community came together to support the Somerville Heart Foundation and the legacy of Heather Macdougal. Thrilled crowds lined the streets, mesmerized by the glowing tractors and united in support of the Somerville Heart Foundation during the Stirlingshire Christmas Tractor Run. A festive tractor rolls through the streets, decked out in vibrant lights and holiday decorations, bringing a fun and creative twist to the Stirlingshire Christmas Tractor Run A festive convoy of lit-up tractors makes its way through the streets, spreading holiday cheer and creating a magical atmosphere during the Stirlingshire Christmas Tractor Run. A parade of festive tractors, glowing with holiday lights, spreads Christmas cheer and supports the Somerville Heart Foundation's important work, helping those awaiting heart and lung transplants. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
