‘Music helps me cope with my autism – it made me the person I am today’, says Dundee musician

A Dundee artist says his love for music has helped him ‘cope with his autism’.

Simeon Chien, 28, was also born with cystic hygroma – a rare type of cyst that can cause swelling around the neck.

Simeon, from Broughty Ferry, underwent major surgery including a tracheotomy to tackle problems with his airway.

He was diagnosed with autism at age five, and due to both conditions was non-verbal and struggled to communicate when he started music therapy at Fintry Primary School.

He told The Courier: “I didn’t communicate verbally at that time but communicated through music.

“My autism and hygroma were so bad at that time that I had severe communication problems and did not socialise with others, which is quite common for people with autism.

“It was when I heard Billy Joel playing on the CD player while doing brain gym that I eventually became more interested in playing some musical instruments.”

Dundee artist’s career

He later attended Grove Academy where he achieved his Higher Music, before graduating from Perth College UHI with a degree in sound engineering.

Simeon now sings and plays bass guitar, guitar, piano, drums, ukulele and the double bass.

He has gone on to work within the music industry and has written and recorded an impressive 13 solo albums – with the 14th already in the works.

He also formed his own band, Simeon Chien And The Noisy Boys, who play original and cover songs.

He added: “When I write songs, I have inspirations about travelling, personal experiences, hobbies, autism, family and friendships.

“I am happy with my music career because I find that it has helped me find ways to cope with my autism and form close friendships with others like my bandmates.

“Music makes me the person who I am today.”